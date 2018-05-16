By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mother's Day afternoon tea

Show Mum some love on 22 March – treat her to an afternoon tea. No baking necessary!

The star bake

Slice and serve

Tesco Finest Tarte au Chocolat 425g, £4, is generously filled with Belgian chocolate ganache and is perfect served with a little cool crème fraîche

Tesco Finest Tarte au Chocolat

Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Tart

Tesco Finest Red Velvet Cake

Tesco Finest Carrot Cake

Tesco Finest White Choc Cake

Shop star bakes

The pastries

Fruity number

Buttery pastry filled with crème patissiere, hand-finished with peach segments and British cream. These Mandarin & Peach Tarts 270g, £2, really hit the spot

Mandarin & Peach Tarts

Banoffee tarts

Strawberry & raspberry tarts

Belgian chocolate eclairs

Tesco Finest Profiteroles

Shop pastries

The tea

Classic blends

Make it even more special with Tesco Finest English Breakfast Teabags 125g, £1.50. Full of malty flavour with a deep amber colour

Tesco Finest English Breakfast Teabags

Tesco Finest Earl Grey Teabags

Tesco Finest Assam Teabags

Tesco Finest Darjeeling Teabags

Tesco Finest Chai Teabags

Shop teas

The scones

Savoury twist

We love the rich savoury flavour and soft crumbly texture of these Tesco Finest All Butter Cheddar Scones, £1.50 for 4. Serve with strong Cheddar and fruity chutney

Tesco Finest All Butter Cheddar Scones

Tesco Finest Sultana Scones

Tesco Finest All Butter Scones

Tesco Finest Clotted Cream

Tesco Finest Strawberry Conserve

Shop scones

Gorgeous mugs

Make your afternoon tea even more memorable with our giftable teaware

Fine China Butterfly Palace mug

Fox & Ivy Floral Footed mug

Fox & Ivy Gold Floral Grey mug

Fox & Ivy Isla Footed mug

Shop mugs
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here