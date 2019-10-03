Tesco 2 Mandarin & Peach Tarts 270G

Nothing special
This tart tastes ok; pastry a bit soggy. I won't buy it again - as with many of Tesco's products, it contains palm oil. Time to use SUSTAINABLE palm oil, Tesco.
Scumptious
So very delicious I will certainly be buying again.
Lacking in filling
The filling was only on one side, resulting in a very dry and tasteless pastry.
Love them when I do very rarely receive them
Always order them never receive them now😪
I can't buy large flans or cakes just for me so this is perfect - and so nice! A must try, you won't be disappointed.
Yummy
A great way to eat fresh fruit and to spoil yourself!