By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Mandarin & Peach Tarts 270G

4(6)Write a review
Tesco 2 Mandarin & Peach Tarts 270G

This product is only available for delivery between 02/01/2020 and 31/01/2020.

£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 02/01/2020 and 31/01/2020.

One tart
  • Energy1409kJ 337kcal
    17%
  • Fat16.3g
    23%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars18.8g
    21%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1044kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Shortcrust pastry shells filled with crème patissiere, topped with peach, mandarin and stabilised cream.
  • Fruity & Creamy Hand finished with sweet fruit segments and British cream.
  • Fruity & Creamy Hand finished with sweet fruit segments and British cream
  • Fruity & creamy
  • Hand finished with sweet fruit segments and British cream
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peach (19%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mandarin (13%), Stabilised Cream [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sugar], Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Cocoa Butter, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lemon Juice, Salt, Colours (Carotenes, Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Seeds.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Foil. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

2 x 135g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (135g)
Energy1044kJ / 249kcal1409kJ / 337kcal
Fat12.1g16.3g
Saturates6.0g8.1g
Carbohydrate31.1g42.0g
Sugars13.9g18.8g
Fibre1.4g1.9g
Protein3.3g4.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nothing special

3 stars

This tart tastes ok; pastry a bit soggy. I won't buy it again - as with many of Tesco's products, it contains palm oil. Time to use SUSTAINABLE palm oil, Tesco.

Scumptious

5 stars

So very delicious I will certainly be buying again.

Lacking in filling

1 stars

The filling was only on one side, resulting in a very dry and tasteless pastry.

Love them when I do very rarely receive them

5 stars

Always order them never receive them now😪

I can't buy large flans or cakes just for me so th

5 stars

I can't buy large flans or cakes just for me so this is perfect - and so nice! A must try, you won't be disappointed.

Yummy

5 stars

A great way to eat fresh fruit and to spoil yourself!

Usually bought next

Tesco Strawberry & Raspberry Tart 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 02/01/2020 and 31/01/2020.

£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 02/01/2020 and 31/01/2020.

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.95
£6.50/kg

Tesco Cooked And Peeled King Prawns 150G

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

Tesco 2 Pack Breaded Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G

£ 1.50
£5.77/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here