Tesco Finest Salted Caramel & Chocolate Profiteroles 160G

- Energy1282kJ 308kcal15%
- Fat22.2g32%
- Saturates12.3g62%
- Sugars13.7g15%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1602kJ / 385kcal
Product Description
- Choux pastry cases filled with stabilised cream, topped with milk chocolate lacing decoration and gold lustre. Served with a pot of salted caramel and chocolate sauce.
- Golden baked choux pastry, filled with British cream, hand lustred with a gold sparkle. Served with a pot of salted caramel and chocolate sauce. Inspired by traditional French techniques, our chefs have refined our choux recipe over time to achieve this soft and airy texture using golden baked choux pastry. The profiteroles are filled with British cream and are served with a dipping pot of salted caramel and chocolate sauce for a modern twist on this classic dessert.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (41%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Salted Caramel Sauce (12%) [Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Salt, Sea Salt, Milk Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Milk Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Evaporated Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Milk Fat, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge.
- Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze.
- Follow preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (80g)
|Energy
|1602kJ / 385kcal
|1282kJ / 308kcal
|Fat
|27.7g
|22.2g
|Saturates
|15.4g
|12.3g
|Carbohydrate
|27.7g
|22.2g
|Sugars
|17.1g
|13.7g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.9g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
