Tesco Finest Earl Grey 100 Teabags 250G

Poor compared with Clipper Early Grey. Too weak.
Excellent quality for the price, good as twinings.
Not as good as your previous finest early grey tea
The teabags are ok and the price is superb but they are not as good as your previous finest range of earl grey tea bags that you stocked up until recently. They were just as good as the Twinings earl grey! Bring them back please.
Good taste.
Good value. Much cheaper than well-known brand.
Nice enough but very expensive