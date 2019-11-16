By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Earl Grey 100 Teabags 250G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Earl Grey 100 Teabags 250G
£ 2.39
£0.96/100g
Per 200ml
  • Energy21kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • Black tea with bergamot flavouring.
  • A delicate blend of black tea infused with the flavour of bergamot oil for a distinctive hint of citrus. It's the aromatic natural oils of the bergamot that give Earl Grey tea its distinctive flavour. Only the highest quality tea leaves are used to create each blend of Tesco Finest tea. They’re sourced from the world’s lushest tea gardens, renowned for their exceptional flavours. Each blend is then perfectly balanced to bring out its characteristic flavour profile. Our tea master ensures every blend is of the same great quality.
  A delicate blend of black tea infused with the flavour of bergamot oil for a distinctive hint of citrus. It's the aromatic natural oils of the bergamot that give Earl Grey tea its distinctive flavour. Only the highest quality tea leaves are used to create each blend of Tesco Finest tea. They're sourced from the world's lushest tea gardens, renowned for their exceptional flavours. Each blend is then perfectly balanced to bring out its characteristic flavour profile. Our tea master ensures every blend is of the same great quality.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Black Tea*, Flavouring.

*Rainforest Alliance Certified

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of tea:

    1. To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.

    2. Use one teabag per person and add one for the pot.

    3. Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 4-5 minutes to allow the full flavour to brew.

    4. Serve with or without milk, or add a slice of lemon if preferred.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy10kJ / 3kcal21kJ / 5kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.4g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre0.2g0.4g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml boiling water.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor compared with Clipper Early Grey. Too weak.

1 stars

Poor compared with Clipper Early Grey. Too weak.

Excellent quality for the price, good as twinings.

5 stars

Excellent quality for the price, good as twinings.

Not as good as your previous finest early grey tea

3 stars

The teabags are ok and the price is superb but they are not as good as your previous finest range of earl grey tea bags that you stocked up until recently. They were just as good as the Twinings earl grey! Bring them back please.

Good taste.

4 stars

Good value. Much cheaper than well-known brand.

Tea

3 stars

Nice enough but very expensive

