Tesco Finest Carrot Cake

3.5(10)Write a review
£ 2.75
£2.75/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy1069kJ 255kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars21.5g
    24%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1573kJ / 375kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot cake topped with orange medium fat soft cheese frosting, decorated with walnut pieces and a cassia dusting.
  • Soft sponge with a zesty orange coulis cream cheese frosting. Created by our expert bakers. We pack this cake with grated carrot and plump sultanas for the perfect moist texture. It's complemented by an orange coulis cream cheese frosting and hand finished with a scattering of walnut pieces and cinnamon dusting.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Carrot (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Egg, Dark Brown Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sultanas, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Walnuts, Butter (Milk), Egg White, Pineapple Pulp, Cornflour, Orange Pulp, Golden Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Spices, Invert Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Orange Oil, Mandarin, Orange Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of walnut shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit pips.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (68g)
Energy1573kJ / 375kcal1069kJ / 255kcal
Fat17.1g11.6g
Saturates2.8g1.9g
Carbohydrate50.1g34.1g
Sugars31.6g21.5g
Fibre2.1g1.4g
Protein4.2g2.9g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

10 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Actually the worst I've tasted

2 stars

I wish I'd taken the time to make my own. The the topping has an overwhelmingly orange flavour. The cake itself is far too sweet and full of sultanas, which in my opinion, shouldn't be within a 10 mile radius of a carrot cake. It's wet, very wet. And stodgy. More like an overpriced Bread Pudding.

Absolutely delicious!!

5 stars

This has got to be the best carrot cake I've ever eaten. It is lovely and moist but not soggy, it is sweet but not sickly, it is not too heavy and tastes absolutely delicious. Well done Tesco!!

One of the best carrot cakes I’ve had

5 stars

I bought this for my brother’s birthday, he’s on a health kick so the frosting & cake were a great alternative. The carrot cake itself was deliciously moist & tasty and the topping was lovely and light.

bad move

1 stars

why have you changed the ingrediants adding walnuts has spoiled a delicious cake

Spot on

5 stars

Lovely moist carrot cake with just the right amount of everything, The orange zest icing was just right and made it even better as it wasnt too sickly.. Good work!

Scrumptious

5 stars

Another excellent cake from Tesco. The frosting has a lovely orangey tang, this goes perfectly with the light carrot sponge cake. The next best thing to home made cake.

More box than Cake

2 stars

This cake was deceptively small. The orange mixed into the frosting is unpleasant and whilst the cake itself is moist it is overly sweet.

Nice moist cake usually squashed by tesco delivery

4 stars

A nice tasty moist cake but never aesthetically pleasing when delivered by Tesco. Only criticism is the packing - when packed upside down or on the side by the packers to deliver my order, when it ends up at my door, the top is squashed and stuck to the plastic sealed bag inside the box ruining the cake for visitors as the aesthetics are ruined and I can't make it as pretty as it is in the photos on the box - 9 times out of 10 anything with a soft top is ruined by packing for delivery at home, either its upside down, on its side or something heavy was placed on top... ruining the cake. Several fragile or soft items, bread, cake, etc suffers too. I've repeatedly spoken to the driver and even tried to email Tesco... no joy. Would have gotten 4.5 to 5 stars if the top was intact.

More than 34% Sugar! I should have read the ingre

1 stars

More than 34% Sugar! I should have read the ingredient list before ordering online. A sickly cake covered with a sickly, gooey topping. A traditional Carrot cake takes its subtle sweetness from the natural sweetness in carrots. I shall know better next time. No wonder there is so much obesity in the population now if people really consume products like this cake.

Very good

4 stars

Good first day. Seriously good second day. Would have been really happy to have made this

