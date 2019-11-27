Tesco Finest Carrot Cake

Actually the worst I've tasted
I wish I'd taken the time to make my own. The the topping has an overwhelmingly orange flavour. The cake itself is far too sweet and full of sultanas, which in my opinion, shouldn't be within a 10 mile radius of a carrot cake. It's wet, very wet. And stodgy. More like an overpriced Bread Pudding.
Absolutely delicious!!
This has got to be the best carrot cake I've ever eaten. It is lovely and moist but not soggy, it is sweet but not sickly, it is not too heavy and tastes absolutely delicious. Well done Tesco!!
One of the best carrot cakes I’ve had
I bought this for my brother’s birthday, he’s on a health kick so the frosting & cake were a great alternative. The carrot cake itself was deliciously moist & tasty and the topping was lovely and light.
bad move
why have you changed the ingrediants adding walnuts has spoiled a delicious cake
Spot on
Lovely moist carrot cake with just the right amount of everything, The orange zest icing was just right and made it even better as it wasnt too sickly.. Good work!
Scrumptious
Another excellent cake from Tesco. The frosting has a lovely orangey tang, this goes perfectly with the light carrot sponge cake. The next best thing to home made cake.
More box than Cake
This cake was deceptively small. The orange mixed into the frosting is unpleasant and whilst the cake itself is moist it is overly sweet.
Nice moist cake usually squashed by tesco delivery
A nice tasty moist cake but never aesthetically pleasing when delivered by Tesco. Only criticism is the packing - when packed upside down or on the side by the packers to deliver my order, when it ends up at my door, the top is squashed and stuck to the plastic sealed bag inside the box ruining the cake for visitors as the aesthetics are ruined and I can't make it as pretty as it is in the photos on the box - 9 times out of 10 anything with a soft top is ruined by packing for delivery at home, either its upside down, on its side or something heavy was placed on top... ruining the cake. Several fragile or soft items, bread, cake, etc suffers too. I've repeatedly spoken to the driver and even tried to email Tesco... no joy. Would have gotten 4.5 to 5 stars if the top was intact.
More than 34% Sugar! I should have read the ingre
More than 34% Sugar! I should have read the ingredient list before ordering online. A sickly cake covered with a sickly, gooey topping. A traditional Carrot cake takes its subtle sweetness from the natural sweetness in carrots. I shall know better next time. No wonder there is so much obesity in the population now if people really consume products like this cake.
Very good
Good first day. Seriously good second day. Would have been really happy to have made this