Tesco Finest Red Velvet Cake

Very good quality product with taste
Great cake! Used for my sons 5th birthday and it m
Great cake! Used for my sons 5th birthday and it made a nice change from a normal birthday cake!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1779kJ / 424kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Dark Chocolate, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Whole Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flavouring.
Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract.
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 14 servings
Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled Window. Plastic not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|74g of cake
|Energy
|1779kJ / 424kcal
|1317kJ / 314kcal
|Fat
|18.9g
|14.0g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|59.5g
|44.0g
|Sugars
|46.0g
|34.0g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
