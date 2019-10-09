By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Red Velvet Cake

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Red Velvet Cake
£ 11.00
£11.00/each
74g of cake
  • Energy1317kJ 314kcal
    16%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars34.0g
    38%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1779kJ / 424kcal

Product Description

  • Triple layer red sponge cake filled with chocolate buttercream and covered with cream cheese frosting, decorated with red cake crumbs.
  • Three layers of soft red sponge filled with smooth Belgian dark chocolate buttercream. Created by our expert bakers. This striking cake is made with three layers of red sponge. We layer it with a smooth Belgian dark chocolate buttercream, then finish the cake with a silky cream cheese frosting. Hand finished with a sprinkling of red cake crumbs for vibrancy.
  • Three layers of soft red sponge filled with smooth Belgian dark chocolate buttercream. Created by our expert bakers. This striking cake is made with three layers of red sponge. We layer it with a smooth Belgian dark chocolate buttercream, then finish the cake with a silky cream cheese frosting. Hand finished with a sprinkling of red cake crumbs for vibrancy.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Dark Chocolate, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Whole Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flavouring.

Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 14 servings

Recycling info

Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled Window. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g74g of cake
Energy1779kJ / 424kcal1317kJ / 314kcal
Fat18.9g14.0g
Saturates5.7g4.2g
Carbohydrate59.5g44.0g
Sugars46.0g34.0g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein3.6g2.7g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good quality product with taste

4 stars

Very good quality product with taste

Great cake! Used for my sons 5th birthday and it m

5 stars

Great cake! Used for my sons 5th birthday and it made a nice change from a normal birthday cake!

Usually bought next

Mini Sparklers 10 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.15/each

Offer

Tesco Party Happy Birthday Candles

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Flaming Cake Fountains 3 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.67/each

Offer

Tesco Pink Candy Stripe 12 Candles & Holder

£ 1.00
£0.08/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here