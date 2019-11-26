By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Strawberry Conserve 340G

4(9)Write a review
Tesco Finest Strawberry Conserve 340G
£ 1.50
£0.44/100g
  • Energy150kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000kJ / 235kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry extra jam.
  • Rich and sweet, full of juicy strawberry pieces.
  • Pack size: 340g
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Strawberry, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Safety button pops up when seal is broken. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1000kJ / 235kcal150kJ / 35kcal
Fat0.3g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate57.7g8.7g
Sugars53.7g8.0g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

dreadful

1 stars

dreadful stuff - more like sludge than a high fruit jam

Just an average strawberry jam. Alot of sugar

3 stars

Just an average strawberry jam. Alot of sugar

Best thing since sliced bread, and best with it

5 stars

Bought religiously for a fussy eater who was adamant a certain premium brand was the only acceptable choice before trying this as a substitute. Now he refuses to have anything but this. The consistency is spot on, not too sweet and really full of flavour.

Good value for money.

5 stars

I like this jam very much on bread or in plain yoghurt.

Lovely tasting

5 stars

I brought this jam in my last shop and it's very nice. Lots of pieces of fruit and lovely on toast!

Very nice , indeed!

5 stars

Good quality and very flavoursome.

Quality, tasty conserve

5 stars

Lovely quality conserve, good fruity consistency, perfect with scones. Just as good quality as some of the more famous names but without the hefty pricetag!

Not very keen on this product

2 stars

Not fruity enough

Not anywhere as nice as the one I normally buy, too thick and not so much flavour

3 stars

not as good as the one I normally buy, too thick and not as much flavour, disappointed.

