Tesco Finest Strawberry Conserve 340G

dreadful
dreadful stuff - more like sludge than a high fruit jam
Just an average strawberry jam. Alot of sugar
Best thing since sliced bread, and best with it
Bought religiously for a fussy eater who was adamant a certain premium brand was the only acceptable choice before trying this as a substitute. Now he refuses to have anything but this. The consistency is spot on, not too sweet and really full of flavour.
Good value for money.
I like this jam very much on bread or in plain yoghurt.
Lovely tasting
I brought this jam in my last shop and it's very nice. Lots of pieces of fruit and lovely on toast!
Very nice , indeed!
Good quality and very flavoursome.
Quality, tasty conserve
Lovely quality conserve, good fruity consistency, perfect with scones. Just as good quality as some of the more famous names but without the hefty pricetag!
Not very keen on this product
Not fruity enough
Not anywhere as nice as the one I normally buy, too thick and not so much flavour
not as good as the one I normally buy, too thick and not as much flavour, disappointed.