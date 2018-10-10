Tesco Finest Darjeeling Tea Bags 50'S 125G

Not as good as it used to be!
Used to be better/stronger but lately I can barely get one cup from one bag! Mostly dust!
Too weak
Lovely taste but really really weak, need at least 2 tea bags for a cup, and I'm someone who is not a fan of strong tea!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal
INGREDIENTS: Black Tea.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of India, Packed in the U.K.
50 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled
125g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy
|5kJ / 1kcal
|11kJ / 3kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 2.5 stars
