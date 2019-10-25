By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 4 All Butter & Sultana Scones

2.5(9)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
One scone
  • Energy1057kJ 252kcal
    13%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars14.6g
    16%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510kJ / 359kcal

Product Description

  • 4 All butter scones with sultanas, Cornish buttermilk and Cornish clotted cream.
  • Our Tesco finest scones are made by a family run bakery specialising in scones, using only the very best ingredients. Made with buttermilk and thick, silky Cornish clotted cream for a rich flavour and soft, crumbly texture. A generous scattering of plump sultanas gives a fruity sweetness.
  • Made with buttermilk and Cornish clotted cream for a rich flavour and crumbly texture.
  • Our Tesco finest scones are made by a family-run bakery specialising in scones, using only the very best ingredients. Made with buttermilk and thick, silky Cornish clotted cream for a rich flavour and soft, crumbly texture. A generous scattering of plump sultanas gives a fruity sweetness.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sultanas (21%), Cornish Buttermilk (Milk) (15%), Butter (Milk) (11%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Cornish Clotted Cream (Milk) (3%), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

4 x Scones

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1510kJ / 359kcal1057kJ / 252kcal
Fat12.7g8.9g
Saturates8.0g5.6g
Carbohydrate53.4g37.4g
Sugars20.9g14.6g
Fibre2.3g1.6g
Protein6.7g4.7g
Salt1.3g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

9 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Hardly Finest.

2 stars

Very disappointing, even though they were on special offer. These were heavy and doughy tasting. Scones should be light. Not one of Tesco’s best in their ‘Finest’ range,

Date was the same day delivery

1 stars

Date was the same day delivery

poor quality

2 stars

not very good quality, not much fruit

The Scones Were Supposed To Be Finest They Were Ve

2 stars

The Scones Were Supposed To Be Finest They Were Very Dry

dont buy

1 stars

these scones where so hard and dry i hat to though them away what i wast of money ive had them before and the were ok. However it seems the date of these are supposed to last a month so you have to be luckey to get a packet that isnot old an drt.

crumbly

3 stars

Nice, but crumbly so they fall apart when you cut them and spread butter on them.

Tasty Scones

4 stars

Don't buy these regularly as being diabetic I have to watch what I eat., which is a shame as these scones are very good

Very tasty

4 stars

Very tasty, especially with some clotted cream, strawberry jam and a cup of tea, but you're going to get fat if you eat a lot of these and that isn't good.

Love these scones

5 stars

This is a regular on my shopping list. Ideal for a packed lunch or elevenses treat. Try them with butter and Tesco strawberry jam............delicious!!

