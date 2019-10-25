Tesco Finest 4 All Butter & Sultana Scones

Hardly Finest.
Very disappointing, even though they were on special offer. These were heavy and doughy tasting. Scones should be light. Not one of Tesco’s best in their ‘Finest’ range,
Date was the same day delivery
poor quality
not very good quality, not much fruit
The Scones Were Supposed To Be Finest They Were Very Dry
dont buy
these scones where so hard and dry i hat to though them away what i wast of money ive had them before and the were ok. However it seems the date of these are supposed to last a month so you have to be luckey to get a packet that isnot old an drt.
crumbly
Nice, but crumbly so they fall apart when you cut them and spread butter on them.
Tasty Scones
Don't buy these regularly as being diabetic I have to watch what I eat., which is a shame as these scones are very good
Very tasty
Very tasty, especially with some clotted cream, strawberry jam and a cup of tea, but you're going to get fat if you eat a lot of these and that isn't good.
Love these scones
This is a regular on my shopping list. Ideal for a packed lunch or elevenses treat. Try them with butter and Tesco strawberry jam............delicious!!