Tesco Finest Assams 100 Teabags 250G

Disastrous bags were not sealed
I can't rate this product with anything positive but the automated system insists on a minimum of one star. Nothing wrong with the tea itself, but many of the bags were cut so that the tea fell out over you/the surface/the floor as soon as you picked them up, and others ripped the bag open when I carefully tore along the perforations. Altogether a very bad buy. Batch number L8341 M/C 27. I like Assam tea, and have bought more of these tea bags in my next shop in the hope that this was a one-off.
As good as named brand but cheaper!
This was a substitution, I took with trepidation because I do like my Assam tea! Couldn’t taste the difference between this and more expensive tea. Great!
Well packaged product
Assam is my favourite tea so I gave the Tesco tea bags a go and they are excellent, lovely flavour makes a good cup of tea
Finest Assam Teabags
I love these - for me, they are equal to any other Assam tea I've tasted and I've tasted a lot!
fabulous flavoursome Assam
Great to have a fuller flavour tea with no bitterness. Lovely depth great colour. My new favorite.