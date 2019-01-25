By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Assams 100 Teabags 250G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Assams 100 Teabags 250G
£ 2.39
£0.96/100g
  • Energy11kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • 100 Black tea bags.
  • From India's Brahmaputra valley, with a deep amber colour and rich, malty flavour. Assam is often chosen as a breakfast tea, thanks to its strength and rich malty flavour. Strength No. 3. Only the highest quality tea leaves are used to create each blend of Tesco Finest tea. They’re sourced from the world’s lushest tea gardens, renowned for their exceptional flavours. Each blend is then perfectly balanced to bring out its characteristic flavour profile. Our tea master ensures every blend is of the same great quality.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of India, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • <p><strong>How to make the perfect cup of tea: </strong></p><ol> <li>To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.</li> <li>Use one tea bag per person and one for the pot.</li> <li>Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 4-5 minutes to allow full flavour to brew. </li> <li>Serve with or without milk.</li></ol>

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy5kJ / 1kcal11kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.6g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Disastrous bags were not sealed

1 stars

I can't rate this product with anything positive but the automated system insists on a minimum of one star. Nothing wrong with the tea itself, but many of the bags were cut so that the tea fell out over you/the surface/the floor as soon as you picked them up, and others ripped the bag open when I carefully tore along the perforations. Altogether a very bad buy. Batch number L8341 M/C 27. I like Assam tea, and have bought more of these tea bags in my next shop in the hope that this was a one-off.

As good as named brand but cheaper!

5 stars

This was a substitution, I took with trepidation because I do like my Assam tea! Couldn’t taste the difference between this and more expensive tea. Great!

Well packaged product

5 stars

Assam is my favourite tea so I gave the Tesco tea bags a go and they are excellent, lovely flavour makes a good cup of tea

Finest Assam Teabags

5 stars

I love these - for me, they are equal to any other Assam tea I've tasted and I've tasted a lot!

fabulous flavoursome Assam

5 stars

Great to have a fuller flavour tea with no bitterness. Lovely depth great colour. My new favorite.

