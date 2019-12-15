By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Tart 458G

£ 3.00
£0.66/100g
1/6 of a tart
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1372kJ / 327kcal

Product Description

  • All butter pastry case with a Sicilian lemon filling, finished with a clear glaze.
  • This classic lemon tart is hand finished by experts in the West Country. An all butter recipe is used to give the pastry lots of rich flavour, it is then blind baked forthe perfect crisp texture. The vibrant, zesty filling is made from ripe Sicilian lemons and a lemon custard to give it a silky touch. Our bakers finish the tart by hand with a clear glaze and light dusting of sugar.
  • Sweet all butter pastry with a smooth, zesty Sicilian lemon filling. Hand finished with a clear glaze and light sugar dusting.
  • Pack size: 458g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (26%), Egg, Sugar, Icing Sugar, Lemon Juice (12%), Egg White, Cornflour, Dextrose, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Flour, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Zest, Glucose, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Place on a serving plate. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 1/2 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 1/2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling Window. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

458g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a tart (76g)
Energy1372kJ / 327kcal1043kJ / 248kcal
Fat13.9g10.6g
Saturates7.8g5.9g
Carbohydrate45.5g34.6g
Sugars23.1g17.6g
Fibre1.0g0.7g
Protein4.5g3.4g
Salt0.12g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

good and lemony

5 stars

good and lemony

Better hot than cold

3 stars

Unfortunately not what I would normally expect from Tesco Finest when eaten cold. However, warmed in the oven and it was delicious.

WHERE HAS THIS PRODUCT GONE?

5 stars

This was an excellent product, full of lemon flavour & kept well in the freezer. WHY DID YOU STOP SELLING THIS PRODUCT?

Good value and brilliant taste

5 stars

Very good quality and taste

Disappointed

2 stars

Looks good but the one we had was tasteless. Think they left the lemon flavour in Sicily. Expected better for a Finest item..

Very disappointing

2 stars

Very disappointed! This was not what I expected at all from Tesco never mind the finest range. The filling of lemon was bitter & left an unpleasant after taste, it was very runny & hardly set at all. The filling actually tasted like it was literally just a poor quality lemon curd. The pastry was not at all short, it was very hard, not only did it have a waxy texture but tasted waxy!! Sorry Tesco you sell some nice products but this is not one of them!!

Disappointing

2 stars

Disappointed with this product especially as it is from the Finest range. The filling instead of being firm is soft and also is too sweet. Will not buy again.

one of my favourite desserts

5 stars

Very lemony, nice pastry and a definite favourite for when the family come to visit for lunch.

