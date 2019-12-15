Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Tart 458G

good and lemony
good and lemony
Better hot than cold
Unfortunately not what I would normally expect from Tesco Finest when eaten cold. However, warmed in the oven and it was delicious.
WHERE HAS THIS PRODUCT GONE?
This was an excellent product, full of lemon flavour & kept well in the freezer. WHY DID YOU STOP SELLING THIS PRODUCT?
Good value and brilliant taste
Very good quality and taste
Disappointed
Looks good but the one we had was tasteless. Think they left the lemon flavour in Sicily. Expected better for a Finest item..
Very disappointing
Very disappointed! This was not what I expected at all from Tesco never mind the finest range. The filling of lemon was bitter & left an unpleasant after taste, it was very runny & hardly set at all. The filling actually tasted like it was literally just a poor quality lemon curd. The pastry was not at all short, it was very hard, not only did it have a waxy texture but tasted waxy!! Sorry Tesco you sell some nice products but this is not one of them!!
Disappointing
Disappointed with this product especially as it is from the Finest range. The filling instead of being firm is soft and also is too sweet. Will not buy again.
one of my favourite desserts
Very lemony, nice pastry and a definite favourite for when the family come to visit for lunch.