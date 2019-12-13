Tesco Finest Tarte Au Chocolate 425G

Great flavour and texture
Amazing tart. Really love the smooth texture. The pastry is buttery and a little crumbly. I just wish they had a lemon version!
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Ganache (68%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (8%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Mass, Freeze Dried Raspberry, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a tart (53g)
|Energy
|1972kJ / 472kcal
|1047kJ / 251kcal
|Fat
|27.9g
|14.8g
|Saturates
|16.5g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|49.1g
|26.1g
|Sugars
|30.9g
|16.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|5.3g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
