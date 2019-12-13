By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Tarte Au Chocolate 425G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Tarte Au Chocolate 425G
£ 4.00
£0.94/100g
1/8 of a tart
  • Energy1047kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates8.8g
    44%
  • Sugars16.4g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1972kJ / 472kcal

Product Description

  • All butter pastry with a Belgian chocolate ganache filling, decorated with dark chocolate & freeze dried raspberry pieces.
  • All butter pastry filled with a Belgian chocolate ganache and decorated with dark chocolate and freeze dried raspberry pieces. Our chefs carefully bake our pastry case to a golden brown colour and fill generously with a rich and silky Belgian chocolate ganache. It is then hand decorated with chocolate and a sprinkling of freeze dried raspberries.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Ganache (68%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (8%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Mass, Freeze Dried Raspberry, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a tart (53g)
Energy1972kJ / 472kcal1047kJ / 251kcal
Fat27.9g14.8g
Saturates16.5g8.8g
Carbohydrate49.1g26.1g
Sugars30.9g16.4g
Fibre1.8g1.0g
Protein5.3g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great flavour and texture

5 stars

Amazing tart. Really love the smooth texture. The pastry is buttery and a little crumbly. I just wish they had a lemon version!

