Tesco 2 Fresh Cream Belgian Chocolate Eclairs

Tesco 2 Fresh Cream Belgian Chocolate Eclairs
£ 1.40
£0.70/each

One éclair
  • Energy970kJ 233kcal
    12%
  • Fat15.5g
    22%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars10.5g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1589kJ / 382kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Choux pastry éclairs filled with stabilised cream and topped with Belgian chocolate fondant.
  • British cream Cream filled choux pastry finished with rich chocolate fondant. Inspired by traditional French techniques our chefs have refined their choux recipe over time to get a light and airy éclair.
  • British cream
  • Cream-filled choux pastry finished with rich chocolate fondant
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (39%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%)[Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (3%)[Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dextrose, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

2 x Eclairs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne éclair (61g)
Energy1589kJ / 382kcal970kJ / 233kcal
Fat25.3g15.5g
Saturates10.8g6.6g
Carbohydrate30.6g18.7g
Sugars17.2g10.5g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein7.3g4.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

