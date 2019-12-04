Tesco 2 Fresh Cream Belgian Chocolate Eclairs

Delicous
Delicous & good value.
Tasty
Bought as a treat, will order again
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1589kJ / 382kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (39%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%)[Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (3%)[Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dextrose, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
This pack contains 2 servings
Carton. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
2 x Eclairs
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One éclair (61g)
|Energy
|1589kJ / 382kcal
|970kJ / 233kcal
|Fat
|25.3g
|15.5g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|30.6g
|18.7g
|Sugars
|17.2g
|10.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|7.3g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019