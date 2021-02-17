We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Brand Savers
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Dairy Free & Dairy Alternatives
Dairy Free Yoghurt Alternatives
Dairy Free Yoghurt Alternatives
Alpro Big Pot Vanilla Yogurt Alternative 500G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soya Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.32
/100g
Add Alpro Big Pot Vanilla Yogurt Alternative 500G
Add
add Alpro Big Pot Vanilla Yogurt Alternative 500G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Alpro Big Pot Plain Yogurt Alternative 500G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soya Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.32
/100g
Add Alpro Big Pot Plain Yogurt Alternative 500G
Add
add Alpro Big Pot Plain Yogurt Alternative 500G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Alpro Greek Style Plain Yogurt 400G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soya Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.40
/100g
Add Alpro Greek Style Plain Yogurt 400G
Add
add Alpro Greek Style Plain Yogurt 400G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Natural Coconut Yogurt 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Coconut Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.72
/100g
Add Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Natural Coconut Yogurt 350G
Add
add Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Natural Coconut Yogurt 350G to basket
Alpro Big Pot Plain With Coconut Yogurt Alternative 500G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soya Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.32
/100g
Add Alpro Big Pot Plain With Coconut Yogurt Alternative 500G
Add
add Alpro Big Pot Plain With Coconut Yogurt Alternative 500G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Alpro Big Pot Cherry Yogurt Alternative 500G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soya Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.32
/100g
Add Alpro Big Pot Cherry Yogurt Alternative 500G
Add
add Alpro Big Pot Cherry Yogurt Alternative 500G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Koko Dairy Free Original Plain Yogurt Alternative 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Coconut Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.40
/100g
Add Koko Dairy Free Original Plain Yogurt Alternative 500G
Add
add Koko Dairy Free Original Plain Yogurt Alternative 500G to basket
Alpro Greek Style Mango Yogurt 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soya Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Alpro Greek Style Mango Yogurt 150G
Add
add Alpro Greek Style Mango Yogurt 150G to basket
Alpro Greek Style Passion Fruit Yogurt 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soya Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Alpro Greek Style Passion Fruit Yogurt 150G
Add
add Alpro Greek Style Passion Fruit Yogurt 150G to basket
Alpro Strawberry 500G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soya Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.32
/100g
Add Alpro Strawberry 500G
Add
add Alpro Strawberry 500G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
The Collective Plant Based Yogurt Plain 400G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Coconut Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
2.20
£
5.50
/kg
Add The Collective Plant Based Yogurt Plain 400G
Add
add The Collective Plant Based Yogurt Plain 400G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Oatly Greek Style Oatgurt 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Oat Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
2.20
£
0.55
/100g
Add Oatly Greek Style Oatgurt 400G
Add
add Oatly Greek Style Oatgurt 400G to basket
Oatly Blueberry Oatgurt 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Oat Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Oatly Blueberry Oatgurt 400G
Add
add Oatly Blueberry Oatgurt 400G to basket
Oatly Plain Oatgurt 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Oat Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Oatly Plain Oatgurt 400G
Add
add Oatly Plain Oatgurt 400G to basket
Koko Greek Style Yogurt 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Coconut Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
2.00
£
5.00
/kg
Add Koko Greek Style Yogurt 400G
Add
add Koko Greek Style Yogurt 400G to basket
New
The Coconut Collaborative Alphonso Mango Passion Fruit 360G
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Coconut Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.70
/100g
Add The Coconut Collaborative Alphonso Mango Passion Fruit 360G
Add
add The Coconut Collaborative Alphonso Mango Passion Fruit 360G to basket
Alpro No Bits Strawberry Banana Yogurt Alternative 4X125g
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soya Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.90
£
3.80
/kg
Add Alpro No Bits Strawberry Banana Yogurt Alternative 4X125g
Add
add Alpro No Bits Strawberry Banana Yogurt Alternative 4X125g to basket
New
Coconut Collaborative Mango Passion Fruit Yogurt Alternative 120G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 31/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Coconut Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Coconut Collaborative Mango Passion Fruit Yogurt Alternative 120G
Add
add Coconut Collaborative Mango Passion Fruit Yogurt Alternative 120G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 31/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Alpro Raspberry & Cranberry Alternative Yogurt 4X125g
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soya Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.90
£
0.38
/100g
Add Alpro Raspberry & Cranberry Alternative Yogurt 4X125g
Add
add Alpro Raspberry & Cranberry Alternative Yogurt 4X125g to basket
New
Alpro Peach Yogurt Alternative 4X125g
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Soya Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.90
£
3.80
/kg
Add Alpro Peach Yogurt Alternative 4X125g
Add
add Alpro Peach Yogurt Alternative 4X125g to basket
New
The Collective Plant-Based Raspberry Yogurt Alternative 400G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Coconut Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
2.20
£
0.55
/100g
Add The Collective Plant-Based Raspberry Yogurt Alternative 400G
Add
add The Collective Plant-Based Raspberry Yogurt Alternative 400G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Light & Free Dairy Free Oat With Vanilla Yogurt 350G
£1.70 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Oat Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.90
£
0.54
/100g
Add Light & Free Dairy Free Oat With Vanilla Yogurt 350G
Add
add Light & Free Dairy Free Oat With Vanilla Yogurt 350G to basket
£1.70 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Light & Free Dairy Free Oat Based Mango & Passion Fruit 350G
£1.70 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Oat Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
1.90
£
0.54
/100g
Add Light & Free Dairy Free Oat Based Mango & Passion Fruit 350G
Add
add Light & Free Dairy Free Oat Based Mango & Passion Fruit 350G to basket
£1.70 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
The Collective Plant Based Fudge Yogurt 400G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dairy Free Coconut Yoghurt Alternatives
shelf
£
2.20
£
0.55
/100g
Add The Collective Plant Based Fudge Yogurt 400G
Add
add The Collective Plant Based Fudge Yogurt 400G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
