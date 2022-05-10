The Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Raspberry Coconut Yogurt 350G

Great raspberry taste!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
I enjoyed this yoghurt but tend to buy the natural one and add fresh fruits myself, however this is good to have if you dont have fresh fruit to hand
Tasty and healthy
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
This is a great substitute to plain yogurt. I enjoy it completely and it is my go to every morning and it really helps my taste buds. It is light and healthy.
Lovely taste
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
Lovely product. Excellent flavour and good for you! The whole family enjoyed this.
New fav!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
Honestly this must be my new favourite. This yogurt is so thick, I love it. So tasty and has pieces of fruit in it, which is additional bonus. Despite being made from coconut it does not have flavour of the count, which can be a nice thing. I've definitely enjoyed it and will be getting more :)
Really tasty!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
This yogurt is really tasty, thick and creamy. It really doesn't taste plant based, there is a definite coconut flavour but it doesn't overpower the raspberry. I eat it on its own and have also used it with fruit.
Delish
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
I love everything I have ever tried from the Coconut Collab. This raspberry yogurt is creamy and thick, vegan, and doesn't have added sugar which works well with the current diet I'm on. Would definitely recommend.
Really tasty!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
A great alternative for people with sensitivities or allergies. Very tasty and pleasant - they were enjoyed by every generation of our family so definitely a win! 5* from us! Lovely!
Nice
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
The raspberry and coconut flavour combination is rather different but enjoyable.
Delicious
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
I tried this product for the first time and it was delicious. I tried it by itself and it was okay, then I decided to try it with some fruits for breakfast and it was delicious and kept me full was a long time
Nice dairy alternative
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
This is a nice dessert yoghurt to have in your fridge. Light and tasty, not too coconutty just the right amount. It s a nice alternarive to milk based yogurt!