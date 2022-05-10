We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

The Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Raspberry Coconut Yogurt 350G

4.5(50)Write a review
image 1 of The Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Raspberry Coconut Yogurt 350G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Cultured Coconut Dessert with Raspberry compote.
  • We're a small British company of coconut lovers on a mission to create yogs and puds so thick, creamy and delicious that you wouldn't believe they are made from the humble plant.
  • We only use the freshest coconuts available, farmed ethically, and turn them into puds without any shortcuts or nasties, for you to enjoy.
  • We work with Pur Project and local communities to plant thousands of trees across Southeast Asia. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.
  • Design:bigfish.co.uk
  • Oh so thick and wonderfully creamy, our Raspberry Coconut Yog is impossibly delicious, whether it's in your morning breakfast bowl or your evening pud. Plus, it's gluten free, only has fruit sugars and is full of calcium and vitamin D. Heaven!
  • At the Coconut Collaborative, we are big fans of the mighty coconut, not only are they naturally low in sugar but also a source of magnesium and potassium. Free from dairy but not temptation… we recommend dolloping your Raspberry Coconut Yog on top of pancakes or swirled into your smoothie bowl.
  • Dairy Free
  • Plant Based
  • Made with Live Cultures
  • Gluten Free
  • Fortified with Calcium and Vitamin D
  • Fruit Sugars Only
  • Free from Dairy but Not Temptation
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Pack size: 350G
  • Fortified with Calcium and Vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Cultured Coconut Milk (82%) (Coconut Milk, Coconut Water, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Fruit Pectin), Corn Fibre, Cultures*), Raspberry Compote (18%) (Fruit Derived Sugars, Raspberry (30%), Water, Corn Starch, Calcium (Calcium Citrates), Natural Flavouring, Carrot Concentrate (Colour), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Fruit Pectin, Citric Acid, Vitamin D2)), *S. Thermophilus + L. Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis)

Storage

Keep Refrigerated.Store at <7°c and consume within 3 days after opening. For Best Before See Lid

Produce of

Made in Belgium from EU and Non-EU origin ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • We recommend adding a couple of spoonfuls to your smoothies, pancakes, cereal or hearty porridge bowl.

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collab Ltd,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.
  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16A Great Peter Street,

Return to

  • For questions or comments, email info@coconutco.co.uk
  • The Coconut Collab Ltd,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.
  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16A Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.
  • coconutco.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy570kJ
-136kcal
Fat9.1g
of which Saturates8.4g
Carbohydrate12g
of which Sugars5.5g
Fibre2.2g
Protein1.0g
Salt0.05g
Calcium55mg (7% RI*)
Potassium180mg (9% RI*)
Vitamin D0.8µg (16% RI*)
*Daily references intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)-
View all Dairy Free Yoghurt Alternatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

50 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great raspberry taste!

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I enjoyed this yoghurt but tend to buy the natural one and add fresh fruits myself, however this is good to have if you dont have fresh fruit to hand

Tasty and healthy

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This is a great substitute to plain yogurt. I enjoy it completely and it is my go to every morning and it really helps my taste buds. It is light and healthy.

Lovely taste

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Lovely product. Excellent flavour and good for you! The whole family enjoyed this.

New fav!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Honestly this must be my new favourite. This yogurt is so thick, I love it. So tasty and has pieces of fruit in it, which is additional bonus. Despite being made from coconut it does not have flavour of the count, which can be a nice thing. I've definitely enjoyed it and will be getting more :)

Really tasty!

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This yogurt is really tasty, thick and creamy. It really doesn't taste plant based, there is a definite coconut flavour but it doesn't overpower the raspberry. I eat it on its own and have also used it with fruit.

Delish

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I love everything I have ever tried from the Coconut Collab. This raspberry yogurt is creamy and thick, vegan, and doesn't have added sugar which works well with the current diet I'm on. Would definitely recommend.

Really tasty!

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

A great alternative for people with sensitivities or allergies. Very tasty and pleasant - they were enjoyed by every generation of our family so definitely a win! 5* from us! Lovely!

Nice

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

The raspberry and coconut flavour combination is rather different but enjoyable.

Delicious

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I tried this product for the first time and it was delicious. I tried it by itself and it was okay, then I decided to try it with some fruits for breakfast and it was delicious and kept me full was a long time

Nice dairy alternative

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This is a nice dessert yoghurt to have in your fridge. Light and tasty, not too coconutty just the right amount. It s a nice alternarive to milk based yogurt!

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here