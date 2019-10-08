Alpro Greek Style Plain Yogurt 400G

very good for a non dairy yogurt
Absolutely delicious!
Delicious and creamy and very filling. The high protein content sustains you for a long time. Tastes better than dairy Greek style yogurt. I wish it wasn't so hard to find in the shops. It tends to get sold out!
Please re stock <3
Super thick and creamy, not too sweet. Seems to have been out of stock for a long time. Please bring it back!
so thick, so creamy, its taste so good we love it
WONDErFUL yogurt. Very versatile, especially if you are on a diet....
Vegan Winner
Fantastic, the best plant based substitute for strained Greek yoghurt for consistency!!! Plus delicious
The Greek is back
i never thought i would ever have a dairy free yogurt that has the consistency of greek yogurt and i love it. would be great to have large flavoured pots and did i see an unsweetened version for cooking and making dips? Thank you Alpro for making me love yogurt again.