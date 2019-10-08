By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Greek Style Plain Yogurt 400G

5(7)Write a review
Alpro Greek Style Plain Yogurt 400G
£ 1.60
£0.40/100g
Each 100 g serving contains:
  • Energy283 kJ 68 kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.3 g
    5%
  • Saturates0.6 g
    3%
  • Sugars2.5 g
    3%
  • Salt0.36 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Fermented soya product with added calcium and vitamins.
  • ProTerra Certified - Sustainability Non-GMO
  • Extra thick with a smooth texture, just what you need to keep you going.
  • Soya plant-based alternative to Greek style yogurt
  • 100% plant-based
  • High in protein
  • Low in sugars
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 400g
Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (15.7%)), Sugar, Stabiliser (Pectins), Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.
  • UK 0333 300 0900
  • ROI 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy283 kJ / 68 kcal
Fat3.3 g
Saturates0.6 g
Carbohydrate2.6 g
Sugars2.5 g
Fibre1.5 g
Protein5.8 g
Salt0.36 g
D0.75 µg*
B120.38 µg*
Calcium120 mg*
of which-
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

very good for a non dairy yogurt

5 stars

very good for a non dairy yogurt

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

Delicious and creamy and very filling. The high protein content sustains you for a long time. Tastes better than dairy Greek style yogurt. I wish it wasn't so hard to find in the shops. It tends to get sold out!

Please re stock <3

5 stars

Super thick and creamy, not too sweet. Seems to have been out of stock for a long time. Please bring it back!

so thick, so creamy, its taste so good we love it

5 stars

so thick, so creamy, its taste so good we love it

WONDErFUL yogurt. Very versatile, especially if

5 stars

WONDErFUL yogurt. Very versatile, especially if you are on a diet....

Vegan Winner

5 stars

Fantastic, the best plant based substitute for strained Greek yoghurt for consistency!!! Plus delicious

The Greek is back

5 stars

i never thought i would ever have a dairy free yogurt that has the consistency of greek yogurt and i love it. would be great to have large flavoured pots and did i see an unsweetened version for cooking and making dips? Thank you Alpro for making me love yogurt again.

