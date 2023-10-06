Alpro Cherry & Blueberry Yogurt 4X125g

Fermented soya product, blueberry / cherry, with added calcium and vitamins. 100% plant-based yoghurt alternative Naturally free from lactose Gluten free Perfect for vegans Naturally low in fat & saturated fat Source of high quality protein* Source of calcium Source of vitamins B2, B12 & D * Source of protein. Protein, as part of balanced diet and lifestyle, contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass. Berry? Or cherry? The juiciness of blueberry pieces? Or the intense sweetness of cherry? Tough call, we know, but a great choice either way. If you like the idea of plant-based, these are for you. Like all our soya alternatives to yoghurt – or yogurt if you prefer to drop the 'h' – they’re made using the same cultures as dairy yoghurts except that ours are 100% plant-based. Dairy free, these are perfect for vegans, vegetarians and plant-based passionistas. And anyone else who just wants to add a little extra plant-based deliciousness to their everyday. Because why should vegans have all the fun? Added bonus, soya just happens to be a source of high-quality plant protein. All that and abso-fruitily fabulous taste, too. What are you waiting for?

Alpro were born plant-based, way back in 1980, and we’ve been banging that big, plant-based drum ever since. Our mission is the same now as it was then. To make delicious food that’s healthy for you and healthy for the planet. And we go the extra mile to do it. Using less water and energy. Sourcing ingredients grown in a way that puts goodness back into the earth. And developing more and more sustainable, plant-based packaging.

Good for you*, good for the planet. We’re proud to have been a certified B Corp company since 2018. Making us part of a global movement that believes businesses can be a force for good in society, and should do things in a caring, sustainable way that has a positive impact on people and planet. Like being picky about where our soya beans are picked. Trees are for hugging! So we make sure all our soya is rainforest (and GMO) free. Most is grown right here in Europe (in France, Belgium and The Netherlands), the rest comes from Canada, shipped by sea for a lighter carbon footprint. And good inside, good outside! By 2025, all of our packs will be, not just recyclable, but made from 100% already recycled or plant-based materials. Bye bye, polystyrene. Hello, more recycled, recyclable PET and sustainably grown sugarcane cartons!

