Alpro Plant Based Gut Health Strawberry 4X125g

Fermented soya product, strawberry, with added calcium and vitamins. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health. Rainforest-free soya Good for you - Good for the planet

Show your gut some love!* This little pot contains live cultures. *Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes Calcium, protein and less sugar.** We haven't forgotten your taste buds either. All the strawberries are just for them! **Contains 30% less sugar than the market reference in fruit-flavoured yogurts and plant-based alternatives.

ProTerra Certified - Sustainability Non-GMO Soya

Billions of live cultures Source of fibre Source of calcium 100% Plant-Based, Naturally Lactose Free Free from dairy and gluten Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (9.4%)), Strawberry (8%), Sugar, Soluble Corn Fibre, Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Natural Flavourings, Carrot Extract, Modified Starch, Stabilisers (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus), L. Acidophilus

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts). For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮