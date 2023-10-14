We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Alpro Plant Based Gut Health Strawberry 4X125g

£2.50

£5.00/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 125 g serving contains:
Energy
358kJ
85kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.9g

-

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286 kJ / 68 kcal

Fermented soya product, strawberry, with added calcium and vitamins.A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health.Rainforest-free soyaGood for you - Good for the planet
Show your gut some love!* This little pot contains live cultures.*Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymesCalcium, protein and less sugar.**We haven't forgotten your taste buds either. All the strawberries are just for them!**Contains 30% less sugar than the market reference in fruit-flavoured yogurts and plant-based alternatives.
ProTerra Certified - Sustainability Non-GMO Soya
Billions of live culturesSource of fibreSource of calcium100% Plant-Based, Naturally Lactose FreeFree from dairy and glutenSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 500G
Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
Source of fibreSource of calcium

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (9.4%)), Strawberry (8%), Sugar, Soluble Corn Fibre, Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Natural Flavourings, Carrot Extract, Modified Starch, Stabilisers (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus), L. Acidophilus

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts). For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮

