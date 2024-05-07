We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Alpro Protein Tropical Fruit Soya Yoghurt Alternative 200g
image 1 of Alpro Protein Tropical Fruit Soya Yoghurt Alternative 200gimage 2 of Alpro Protein Tropical Fruit Soya Yoghurt Alternative 200gimage 3 of Alpro Protein Tropical Fruit Soya Yoghurt Alternative 200gimage 4 of Alpro Protein Tropical Fruit Soya Yoghurt Alternative 200gimage 5 of Alpro Protein Tropical Fruit Soya Yoghurt Alternative 200g

Alpro Protein Tropical Fruit Soya Yoghurt Alternative 200g

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf
Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 200 g serving contains:
Energy
688kJ
164kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.0g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

-

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 344 kJ / 82 kcal

Fermented soya product, mango and banana, with added calcium and vitamins.Alpro Tropical Plant Protein 200g15g protein per pack100% plant-basedRich in plant proteinNo artificial sweetenersNaturally lactose-freeLow in saturated fat and fatGluten freePerfect for vegans
Alpro Tropical Plant Protein 200g15g protein per pack100% plant-basedRich in plant proteinNo artificial sweetenersNaturally lactose-freeLow in saturated fat and fatGluten freePerfect for vegans
Made from soya, a great source of high-quality plant-based protein. This tropical fruit protein-packed snack gives you that extra amount of protein for your muscles*! 15g of protein per pot. *Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important for good health.
Pack size: 200G
Naturally low in fat and saturated fat

Ingredients

Soya base [85.1%] [Water, Hulled Soya Beans (9.8%)], Sugar, Soya Protein Isolate, Mango-Banana Mix (2%) [Mango (1.5%), Banana (0.5%)], Faba Bean Protein, Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Stabiliser (Pectins), Natural Flavourings, Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Vitamins B12, D2, Live Cultures (S.Thermophilus, L.Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts [no Peanuts].

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Sweeteners

View all Dairy Free Yoghurt Alternatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here