Alpro Protein Tropical Fruit Soya Yoghurt Alternative 200g

Fermented soya product, mango and banana, with added calcium and vitamins. Alpro Tropical Plant Protein 200g 15g protein per pack 100% plant-based Rich in plant protein No artificial sweeteners Naturally lactose-free Low in saturated fat and fat Gluten free Perfect for vegans

Alpro Tropical Plant Protein 200g 15g protein per pack 100% plant-based Rich in plant protein No artificial sweeteners Naturally lactose-free Low in saturated fat and fat Gluten free Perfect for vegans

Made from soya, a great source of high-quality plant-based protein. This tropical fruit protein-packed snack gives you that extra amount of protein for your muscles*! 15g of protein per pot. *Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important for good health.

Pack size: 200G

Naturally low in fat and saturated fat

Ingredients

Soya base [85.1%] [Water, Hulled Soya Beans (9.8%)], Sugar, Soya Protein Isolate, Mango-Banana Mix (2%) [Mango (1.5%), Banana (0.5%)], Faba Bean Protein, Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Stabiliser (Pectins), Natural Flavourings, Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Vitamins B12, D2, Live Cultures (S.Thermophilus, L.Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts [no Peanuts].

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives