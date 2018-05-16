Alpro Greek Style Mango Yogurt 150G

- Energy524 kJ 125 kcal6%
- Fat4.1g6%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars12.2g14%
- Salt0.65g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 349 kJ / 83 kcal
Product Description
- Fermented soya product with mango and added calcium and vitamins.
- Alpro Greek Style Strawberry Raspberry is perfect to enjoy as a pick me up any time during your day. A delicious thick and silky smooth texture layered on top of the sweet tropical taste of mango while packed with plant protein is sure to keep you going throughout the day! The perfect high protein yogurt.
- High in protein
- Naturally low in fat
- Plant-based alternative to Greek style yogurt
- 100% plant-based
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Proterra certified - sustainability non-GMO
- Vegan
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (12.6%)), Sugar, Mango (6%), Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (3.9%), Corn Starch, Stabiliser (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Flavourings, Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- UK 0333 300 0900
- ROI 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|349 kJ / 83 kcal
|Fat
|2.7 g
|of which Saturates
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1 g
|of which Sugars
|8.1 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|Protein
|4.7 g
|Salt
|0.43 g
|D
|0.60 µg (12%)*
|B12
|0.30 µg (12%)*
|Calcium
|96 mg (12%)*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
