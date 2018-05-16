Alpro Strawberry 500G

- Energy286 kJ 68 kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286 kJ / 68 kcal
Product Description
- Fermented soya product, strawberry, with added calcium and vitamins.
- #alpro
- Alpro Strawberry alternative to yoghurt is made with the juiciest strawberries, blended perfectly with our soya alternative to yoghurt. 100% plant based and rich in plant protein. Naturally low in saturated fat too! Perfect for breakfast or as an in between snack.
- Love fruit taste? Add fruit! So we did. Enjoy the mild texture with delicious strawberry fruit pieces blended in for A Luscious Bite. No brainer.
- For people and planet
- Source of calcium
- Rich in plant protein
- Naturally low in fat
- 100% plant-based
- Naturally lactose free
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Proterra certified - sustainability non-GMO
- Vegan
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (9.7%)), Strawberry (10.9%) (Fruit (7%), Juice from Concentrate (3.9%)), Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Pectins), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Beetroot Extract, Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Carrot Extract, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|286 kJ / 68 kcal
|Fat
|2.1 g
|of which Saturates
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1 g
|of which Sugars
|7.9 g
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|Protein
|3.6 g
|Salt
|0.23 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Minerals: Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
