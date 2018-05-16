Alpro Blackberry Raspberry & Cranberry 4X125g

Product Description
- Fermented soya product, raspberry-cranberry / blackberry, with added calcium and vitamins.
- ProTerra Certified
- Sustainability Non-GMO
- #alpro
- For people and planet
- Pick your berries!
- Sweet raspberries and tangy cranberries. Or sweet juicy blackberries. With fruit pieces blended in for a burst of berry.
- 100% plant-based
- Source of calcium
- Rich in plant protein
- Naturally low in fat
- Naturally lactose free
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Vegan
- Pack size: 500g
- Source of calcium
- Rich in plant protein
- Naturally low in fat
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
- May Contain: Nuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
- www.alpro.com
Net Contents
4 x 125g ℮
- Each 125 g serving contains:
- Energy403 kJ 95 kcal5%
- Fat2.4 g3%
- Saturates0.4 g2%
- Sugars11.9 g13%
- Salt0.28 g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 322 kJ / 76 kcal
- 100% plant-based
- Source of calcium
- Rich in plant protein
- Naturally low in fat
- Naturally lactose free
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Vegan
- 2x Raspberry Cranberry
- 2x Blackberry
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (9.7%)), Sugar, Raspberry (5.2%) (Fruit (3.1%), Juice from Concentrate (2.1%)), Cranberry (5%) (Fruit (2.9%), Juice from Concentrate (2.1%)), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Pectins), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Carrot Extract, Beetroot Extract, Flavouring, Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
- May Contain: Nuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100 g Energy 322 kJ / 76 kcal Fat 1.9 g of which Saturates 0.3 g Carbohydrate 9.7 g of which Sugars 9.5 g Fibre 1.1 g Protein 3.6 g Salt 0.22 g D 0.75 µg* Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg* B12 0.38 µg* Minerals: Calcium 120 mg* Vitamins: - * = 15% of the nutrient reference values - These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients -
- 100% plant-based
- Source of calcium
- Rich in plant protein
- Naturally low in fat
- Naturally lactose free
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Vegan
- 2x Raspberry Cranberry
- 2x Blackberry
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (9.7%)), Sugar, Blackberry (6.7%) (Juice from Concentrate (3.8%), Fruit (2.9%)), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Blackcurrant (2.9%), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectins), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Flavouring, Hibiscus Extract, Modified Starch, Carrot Extract, Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
- May Contain: Nuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100 g Energy 307 kJ / 73 kcal Fat 2.1 g of which Saturates 0.3 g Carbohydrate 9.2 g of which Sugars 9.1 g Fibre 1.2 g Protein 3.7 g Salt 0.21 g D 0.75 µg* Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg* B12 0.38 µg* Minerals: Calcium 120 mg* Vitamins: - * = 15% of the nutrient reference values - These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019