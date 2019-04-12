By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Greek Style Strawberry & Raspberry Yogurt 150G

5(2)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • Greek Style High Protein Strawberry & Raspberry
  • Alpro Greek Style Strawberry Raspberry is perfect to enjoy as a pick me up any time during your day. A delicious thick and silky smooth texture layered on intense blueberries while packed with plant protein is sure to keep you going throughout the day! The perfect high protein yogurt.
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Hulled Soya Beans (12.6%), Sugar, Raspberry (5%) (Juice from Concentrate (3%), Fruit (2%)), Strawberry (5%), Stabilisers (Pectins, Guar Gum), Corn Starch, Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Beetroot Extract, Carrot Extract, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.
  • UK 0333 300 0900
  • ROI 1800 992 878
  • Info@alprohelpline.co.uk

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 346 kJ/ 82 kcal
Fat 2.7 g
- Saturates 0.5 g
- mono-unsaturates 0.6 g
- poly-unsaturates 1.6 g
Carbohydrate 8.8 g
- Sugars 8.2 g
Fibre 1.5 g
Protein 4.7 g
Salt 0.31 g
- D 0.75 µg (15%*)
- E 1.01 mg (8%*)
- C 0.00 mg (0%*)
- Thiamin0.00 mg (0%*)
- Riboflavin (B2) 0.00 mg (0%*)
- B12 0.38 µg (15%*)
- Calcium96 mg (12%*)
Lactosenil
Sodium0.11 g
of which-
Vitamin-
Minerals-
* of the nutrient reference values (NRVs)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

what can I say, this is my treat, so greek love it

what can I say, this is my treat, so greek love it

Really nice

Really nice

