Alpro Natural Yogurt 500G

3.5(3)Write a review
Alpro Natural Yogurt 500G
£ 1.60
£0.32/100g
Each 100 g serving contains:
  • Energy212 kJ 51 kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.3 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4 g
    2%
  • Sugars2.1 g
    2%
  • Salt0.25 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 212 kJ / 50 kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented soya product, with added calcium and vitamines.
  • #alpro
  • To call it 'plain', is a bit of an injustice. With a soft, mild and balanced taste and plenty of plant protein, really it's a beautiful thing.
  • For people and planet
  • Source of calcium
  • Rich in plant protein
  • Low in sugars
  • Naturally low in fat
  • 100% plant-based, naturally lactose free
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 500g
Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (10.7%)), Sugar, Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Stabiliser (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Flavouring, Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • www.alpro.com
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 212 kJ / 50 kcal
Fat 2.3 g
of which Saturates 0.4 g
Carbohydrate 2.1 g
of which Sugars 2.1 g
Fibre 1.0 g
Protein 4.0 g
Salt 0.25 g
D 0.75 µg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Minerals: Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Low Carb

5 stars

Great for a low carb diet mixed with paleo muesli.

Delicious

5 stars

This is delicious - it's not as tangy as ordinary yogurt which some may not like but as I don't like tang this was very a bonus to me. I also really like that it has both protein AND live cultures in it. To the reviewer who slashed four out of the five stars they could have given it, simply because there was a tinge of sugar in it (way down the ingredients list) - reviewer, that is to keep said cultures alive; they feed on that sugar.

Vile, far too sweet

1 stars

Why Alpro feel the need to bung sugar in a plain yogurt is anyones guess.

