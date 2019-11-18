Alpro Natural Yogurt 500G

Low Carb
Great for a low carb diet mixed with paleo muesli.
Delicious
This is delicious - it's not as tangy as ordinary yogurt which some may not like but as I don't like tang this was very a bonus to me. I also really like that it has both protein AND live cultures in it. To the reviewer who slashed four out of the five stars they could have given it, simply because there was a tinge of sugar in it (way down the ingredients list) - reviewer, that is to keep said cultures alive; they feed on that sugar.
Vile, far too sweet
Why Alpro feel the need to bung sugar in a plain yogurt is anyones guess.