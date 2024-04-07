Alpro Protein Red Berries Soya Yoghurt Alternative 200g

Fermented soya product, red berries, with added calcium and vitamins. Alpro Red Berries Plant Protein 200g 15g protein per pack 100% plant-based Rich in plant protein No artificial sweeteners Naturally lactose-free Low in saturated fat and fat Gluten free Perfect for vegans

Made from soya, a great source of high-quality plant-based protein. This red berries protein-packed snack gives you that extra amount of protein for your muscles*! 15g of protein per pot. *Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important for good health.

Proterra certified - Sustainability Non-GMO Soya

Pack size: 200G

Naturally low in fat and saturated fat

Ingredients

Soya Base (85%) (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (9.8%)), Sugar, Soya Protein Isolate, Strawberry-Red Currant-Raspberry Mix (2%) (Strawberry (0.8%), Red Currant (0.8%), Raspberry (0.4%)), Faba Bean Protein, Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Stabiliser (Pectins), Natural Flavourings, Modified Starch, Black Carrot Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Vitamins B12, D2, Live Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts).

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives