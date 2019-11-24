By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(8)Write a review
Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Natural Coconut Yogurt 350G
Product Description

  • Cultured Coconut Dessert.
  • Join the coconut revolution...
  • Dear dairy, we've found someone else. Coconuts are free from gluten and free from you. And did we mention they're full of fatty acids (the good kind!)? 'Cos they are. The total package, they're the greatest.
  • 90% coconut
  • Great taste 2017
  • Made with coconut milk
  • Now with billions of live cultures inside
  • Thick & creamy
  • Made with live cultures
  • Free from dairy but not temptation
  • Dairy free
  • Naturally low in sugars
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 350g
  • Naturally low in sugars

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (71%), Coconut Water (24%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Stabilizer (Pectin*), Non-Dairy Cultures (S. Thermophilus + L. Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis), *from Fruit

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigeratedStore at <7°C and consume within 3 days after opening. For Best Before See Lid

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16A Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 519kJ
-125kcal
Fat 10g
of which Saturates 9.8g
Carbohydrate 6.8g
of which Sugars 1.6g
Protein 1.2g
Salt 0.06g

8 Reviews

Absolutely yummy!

5 stars

This yogurt is amazing! It’s more like a thick cream mousse which I loved. It’s easy to find dairy free yogurts but nothing as thick and creamy as this one. I will be buying it regularly, so don’t stop selling it Tesco!

Lovely yogurt

5 stars

The best dairy free yogurt I’ve tasted and not too many ingredients

Absolutely gorgeous

5 stars

I got this to try for a family member who cant eat dairy products. Its so good we added it to our very short list of favourite yoghurts.

Helps with IBS

5 stars

Amazing texture and delicate coconut flavour. Helps me with my IBS diet (does not cause bloating).

Wonderful dairy-free alternative.

5 stars

This non-dairy yogurt is great for us as it has all the live cultures just like 'dairy' yogurt along with it tasting awesome. The ingredients are bar none. For those of you that are not coconut fans, I personally am, it's not overpowering at all, just a hint of coconuts. If it wasn't so expensive I'd be buying this constantly.

Too sloppy

2 stars

When I started using this, it was dense & rich, now it's gone all sloppy and wet. Before, it use to make a perfect Vegan mayonnaise...NOW it's too slack to do that. VERY dissapointed

THE BEST COCONUT YOGHURT

5 stars

Incredibly good quality coconut yoghurt!!! This product actually is made from coconut's unlike other brands which are coconut 'falvoured'. Totally in love with this yog, amazing!

Luxurious & tasty

5 stars

Fantast, rich , creamy alternative to dairy products. Excellent texture, taste & quality.

