Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Natural Coconut Yogurt 350G

Absolutely yummy!
This yogurt is amazing! It’s more like a thick cream mousse which I loved. It’s easy to find dairy free yogurts but nothing as thick and creamy as this one. I will be buying it regularly, so don’t stop selling it Tesco!
Lovely yogurt
The best dairy free yogurt I’ve tasted and not too many ingredients
Absolutely gorgeous
I got this to try for a family member who cant eat dairy products. Its so good we added it to our very short list of favourite yoghurts.
Helps with IBS
Amazing texture and delicate coconut flavour. Helps me with my IBS diet (does not cause bloating).
Wonderful dairy-free alternative.
This non-dairy yogurt is great for us as it has all the live cultures just like 'dairy' yogurt along with it tasting awesome. The ingredients are bar none. For those of you that are not coconut fans, I personally am, it's not overpowering at all, just a hint of coconuts. If it wasn't so expensive I'd be buying this constantly.
Too sloppy
When I started using this, it was dense & rich, now it's gone all sloppy and wet. Before, it use to make a perfect Vegan mayonnaise...NOW it's too slack to do that. VERY dissapointed
THE BEST COCONUT YOGHURT
Incredibly good quality coconut yoghurt!!! This product actually is made from coconut's unlike other brands which are coconut 'falvoured'. Totally in love with this yog, amazing!
Luxurious & tasty
Fantast, rich , creamy alternative to dairy products. Excellent texture, taste & quality.