Muller Corner Plant Based Yoghurt Crunchy Chocolate Balls 125g

Smooth fermented coconut milk dessert with dark chocolate coated crispy cereal balls (11%).

Introducing Müller Corner Plant Based yogurts! Made with coconut milk, treat yourself to a thick and creamy vanilla flavour alternative to yogurt with crunchy chocolate balls on the side! Enjoy the same Müllerlicious taste now plant based. Made with Coconut, Suitable for Vegans and vegetarians.

Pack size: 125G

Water, Coconut Milk (15%) Dark Chocolate Coated Cereal Balls (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Cornmeal, Rice Flour, Wholemeal Spelt Wheat Flour (Gluten), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins; Salt, Barley Malt Flour, Flavouring), Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Pea Protein, Modified Starch, Inulin, Dextrose, Flavouring, Colouring Food: Carrot Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Salt, Spent Ground Vanilla, Cultures: Str. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus

May also contain traces of other Cereals containing Gluten, Peanut, Nuts, Egg, Mustard, Lupin, Sesame and Milk., Advice: contains flecks of vanilla Allergen advice: See ingredients in Bold.

125g ℮