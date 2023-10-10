We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Muller Corner Plant Based Yoghurt Crunchy Chocolate Balls 125g

Muller Corner Plant Based Yoghurt Crunchy Chocolate Balls 125g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.25

£10.00/kg

Smooth fermented coconut milk dessert with dark chocolate coated crispy cereal balls (11%).
Introducing Müller Corner Plant Based yogurts! Made with coconut milk, treat yourself to a thick and creamy vanilla flavour alternative to yogurt with crunchy chocolate balls on the side!Enjoy the same Müllerlicious taste now plant based.Made with Coconut, Suitable for Vegans and vegetarians.
Introducing Müller Corner Plant Based yogurts! Made with coconut milk, treat yourself to a thick and creamy vanilla flavour alternative to yogurt with crunchy chocolate balls on the side!Enjoy the same Müllerlicious taste now plant based.Made with Coconut, Suitable for Vegans and vegetarians.
Plant BasedMade with coconutSuitable for vegans and vegetarians
Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk (15%) Dark Chocolate Coated Cereal Balls (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Cornmeal, Rice Flour, Wholemeal Spelt Wheat Flour (Gluten), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins; Salt, Barley Malt Flour, Flavouring), Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Pea Protein, Modified Starch, Inulin, Dextrose, Flavouring, Colouring Food: Carrot Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Salt, Spent Ground Vanilla, Cultures: Str. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus

Allergy Information

May also contain traces of other Cereals containing Gluten, Peanut, Nuts, Egg, Mustard, Lupin, Sesame and Milk., Advice: contains flecks of vanilla Allergen advice: See ingredients in Bold.

Net Contents

125g ℮

View all Dairy Free Yoghurt Alternatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here