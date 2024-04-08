We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
St Pierre Mini Brioche Buns 10 Pack

£2.85

£0.28/each

Vegetarian

10 Mini Brioche Buns
Côtésoft and golden like a Parisian sunset. With endless possibilities for sweet or savoury recipes, St Pierre mini brioche buns will add a little je-ne-sais-quoi to every occasion.
Why not tryA sweet mini breakSpread jam and cream on half a Mini Brioche Bun, for a Parisian take on a cream tea.A crowdpleasing dessertPipe vanilla buttercream into your Mini Brioche Bun and dip in melted chocolate. Délicieux!An afternoon tea sandwichSlice your mini brioche bun in half, add goat's cheese and a curl of Parma ham for a delicate treat.An easy party snackBrush your mini brioche buns with melted butter, add a generous sprinkle of parmesan and bake at 180°c for 5 minutes or until melted, serve with tomato and garlic dip. Ooh la la!Make Everyday MagnifiqueAt St Pierre, we bake our soft, slightly sweet, buttery tasting brioche using six centuries of French know-how (or savoir-faire) and a belief that every day should be "magnifique"!Our brioche is a mouth-watering treat that will raise all your favourite dishes to new heights.
St Pierre is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
Rich & soft with a beautifully buttery tasteSuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Egg, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Yeast, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Toasted Malted Rye Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Deactivated Yeast, Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

Also may contain Sesame seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Net Contents

10 x Brioche Buns

