Warburtons Wholemeal Rolls 6 Pack

Warm out the freezer with none of the hassle.
No longer burn your fingers trying to slice heated up rolls out of the freezer. They don't get squashed up either. All the taste of Warburtons without the hassle. Brilliant.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050kJ
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, E481, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)
To enjoy your baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.
Card. Recyclable
6 x Wholemeal Rolls
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average roll (56g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1050kJ
|588kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|250kcal
|140kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|2.2g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.5g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|40.2g
|22.5g
|260g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|1.9g
|90g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|3.4g
|Protein
|10.5g
|5.9g
|50g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.55g
|6g
SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
