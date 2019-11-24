By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Wholemeal Rolls 6 Pack

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.18/each
Each roll contains
  • Energy588kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.55g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050kJ

Product Description

  • 6 Sliced Wholemeal Rolls
  • Roll with us
  • "I can prove how soft these rolls are. I have a machine we call the soft-o-meter that gently squidges them. Of course, one bite will tell you exactly the same thing."
  • For everyday
  • The great sandwich roll
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, E481, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

To enjoy your baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Wholemeal Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average roll (56g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1050kJ588kJ8400kJ
-250kcal140kcal2000kcal
Fat 3.9g2.2g70g
of which saturates 0.9g0.5g20g
Carbohydrate 40.2g22.5g260g
of which sugars 3.4g1.9g90g
Fibre 6.0g3.4g
Protein 10.5g5.9g50g
Salt 0.98g0.55g6g

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Warm out the freezer with none of the hassle.

5 stars

No longer burn your fingers trying to slice heated up rolls out of the freezer. They don't get squashed up either. All the taste of Warburtons without the hassle. Brilliant.

