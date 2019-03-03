By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Multiseed Deli Rolls 4 Pack

4(2)Write a review
Tesco Multiseed Deli Rolls 4 Pack
£ 0.95
£0.24/each
One roll
  • Energy790kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1216kJ / 289kcal

Product Description

  • 4 White rolls made with brown linseed, sunflower seeds, millet, poppy seeds and golden linseed.
  • For an Italian deli inspired sandwich, layer with mozzarella, pesto, tomato and spinach
  • 5 seed mix. Baked for a soft texture and nutty taste

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds (13%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Soya Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Mixed Seeds contain: Brown Linseed, Sunflower Seeds, Millet, Poppy Seeds, Golden Linseed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds, egg and milk..

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (65g)
Energy1216kJ / 289kcal790kJ / 188kcal
Fat7.1g4.6g
Saturates2.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate40.7g26.5g
Sugars3.8g2.5g
Fibre10.3g6.7g
Protein10.5g6.8g
Salt0.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely fresh brown seeded rolls. My favourite.

5 stars

Lovely fresh brown seeded rolls. My favourite.

Good if you like a big roll

3 stars

As much as they are nice, there a bit too big for me

