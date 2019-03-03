Tesco Multiseed Deli Rolls 4 Pack

Lovely fresh brown seeded rolls. My favourite.
Good if you like a big roll
As much as they are nice, there a bit too big for me
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1216kJ / 289kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds (13%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Soya Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Mixed Seeds contain: Brown Linseed, Sunflower Seeds, Millet, Poppy Seeds, Golden Linseed.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
4
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (65g)
|Energy
|1216kJ / 289kcal
|790kJ / 188kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|40.7g
|26.5g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|10.3g
|6.7g
|Protein
|10.5g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
