St Pierre 4 Brioche Hot Dog Rolls

Product Description
- 4 Pre-Cut Brioche Hot Dog Rolls
- Enjoy the simpler things in life. Soft, golden and rich in taste, our brioche hot dog rolls will take your barbecue to the rooftops of Paris. Try them with a touch of French mustard, and you will enjoy every bite.
- Don't Recycle
- St Pierre is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: International Trade 2019
- Awarded to Carrs Foods International
- Rich & soft with a beautifully buttery taste
- Make Everyday Magnifique
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Egg, Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Flavourings (Milk), Wheat Gluten, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Pea Protein, Acerola Powder, Deactivated Yeast, Turmeric
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame Seeds and Rye. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in a preheated oven 200°C, 180°C Fan, Gas Mark 6 for 2-3 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in France
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
Return to
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
- M20 2LX,
- UK.
- Contact in EU:
- Matt Reilly Cakes Ltd,
- Unit 3B Dysart House,
- Plato Business Park,
- Damastown,
Net Contents
4 x Brioche
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each roll (45g) contains
|% RI* per roll
|Energy
|1414kJ
|636kJ
|-
|336kcal
|151kcal
|8%
|Fat
|9.1g
|4.1g
|6%
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|1.1g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|50.8g
|22.9g
|of which sugars
|8.7g
|3.9g
|4%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|11.5g
|5.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.5g
|9%
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021