St Pierre 6 Brioche Burger Buns

St Pierre 6 Brioche Burger Buns
£ 2.50
£0.42/each

New

Product Description

  • 6 Pre-sliced brioche burger buns
  • Go gourmet with St Pierre! Our rich, buttery-tasting buns will take your choice of burger to the next level - they're also amazingly versatile. At St Pierre we make everyday "magnifique"!
  • Bon appétit!
  • At St Pierre, we bake our soft, sweet, light brioche using six centuries of French know-how (or savoir-faire) and a firm conviction that everyday should be "magnifique"!
  • Our brioche is a mouth-watering treat that will raise all your favourite dishes to new heights.
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • St Pierre is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: International Trade 2019 Awarded to Carrs Foods International

  • Rich & soft with a beautifully buttery taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Egg, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Deactivated Yeast, Malted Rye Flour, Colour (Bet Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame Seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • St Pierre Groupe Limited,
  • Kingston House,
  • Towers Business Park,
  • Wilmslow Road,
  • Manchester,

Net Contents

6 x Burger Buns

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach bun (50g) contains% RI* per bun
Energy 1311kJ656kJ
-311kcal155kcal8%
Fat 6.8g3.4g5%
of which saturates 2.2g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate 51.0g25.5g
of which sugars 10.8g5.4g6%
Fibre 2.8g1.4g
Protein 10.0g5.0g
Salt 1.2g0.6g10%
This pack contains 6 servings---
*Reference Intake of an average adult ((8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

