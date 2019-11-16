By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wholemeal Batch Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.65
£0.11/each
One roll
  • Energy687kJ 163kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1011kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Wholemeal rolls dusted with white flour.
  • Flour dusted. Batch baked with wholemeal flour for a light and soft texture. For a tasty brunch, fill with bacon and sliced avocado.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Soya Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne roll (68g)
Energy1011kJ / 239kcal687kJ / 163kcal
Fat3.4g2.3g
Saturates0.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate38.7g26.3g
Sugars4.6g3.1g
Fibre5.0g3.4g
Protein11.0g7.5g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Added sugar!

1 stars

These rolls contain added sugar! Quite apart from this being bad for waistlines it makes them taste horrible. Tesco, please do not add sugar to bread and rolls. When I buy bread I want bread, not cake.

