Tesco Large Wholemeal Baps 4 Pack

Too big - what the old ones back
Bring back the smaller rolls. Why are you taking rolls and breads off your shelves. These substitutes are too big !
Tasteless & dry.
Tasteless & dry.
Why Palm Oil
These are nice rolls but why use palm oil? There must be other alternatives? Even sustainable isn't as friendly as it's made out to be. Please put important topics ahead of profits.
very good quality we have them for lunchwith bacon
very good quality we have them for lunchwith bacon and mushrooms de-lish
Great tasting
Great for making tasty rolls for packed lunches. Good value for money too.