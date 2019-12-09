By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Wholemeal Baps 4 Pack

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Large Wholemeal Baps 4 Pack
£ 0.70
£0.18/each
One bap
  • Energy970kJ 230kcal
    12%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 242kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Wholemeal baps.
  • For the ultimate breakfast bap, fill with bacon, sausage and a fried egg
  • A simple classic. Baked for a soft and light texture
  • Perfect for hearty fillings
  • Soft and light
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Soya Flour, Malted Barley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds, milk and egg.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try?
  • For a satisfying sandwich, load with smoked ham hock and English mustard

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

4 x Wholemeal Baps

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1021kJ / 242kcal970kJ / 230kcal
Fat3.6g3.4g
Saturates1.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate39.3g37.3g
Sugars3.8g3.6g
Fibre5.6g5.3g
Protein10.3g9.8g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Too big - what the old ones back

1 stars

Bring back the smaller rolls. Why are you taking rolls and breads off your shelves. These substitutes are too big !

Tasteless & dry.

1 stars

Tasteless & dry.

Why Palm Oil

1 stars

These are nice rolls but why use palm oil? There must be other alternatives? Even sustainable isn't as friendly as it's made out to be. Please put important topics ahead of profits.

very good quality we have them for lunchwith bacon

5 stars

very good quality we have them for lunchwith bacon and mushrooms de-lish

Great tasting

5 stars

Great for making tasty rolls for packed lunches. Good value for money too.

