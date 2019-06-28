By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Wholemeal Rolls 4 Pack

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.25/each
One roll
  • Energy805kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 994kJ / 236kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Wholemeal rolls.
  • Made using dough fermented for 16 hours and enriched with butter for a rich flavour. Batch baked for softness. Our Tesco finest* rolls are made with a specially blended wholemeal flour and a 16 hour fermented dough to allow a well rounded flavour to develop. The dough is enriched with butter and expertly baked in batches for a pillowy, soft texture.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Butter (Milk) (2%), Egg, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain nuts, peanuts, sesame seeds and soya.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (81g)
Energy994kJ / 236kcal805kJ / 191kcal
Fat3.4g2.8g
Saturates1.2g1.0g
Carbohydrate37.9g30.7g
Sugars3.5g2.8g
Fibre5.7g4.6g
Protein10.5g8.5g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Unexpectedly sweet

1 stars

I was expecting a savoury wholemeal roll, and it had sugar in it, almost to the level of a hot cross bun, not want you want for savoury sandwich.

