By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Warburtons 6 Sliced Sandwich Rolls

5(1)Write a review
Warburtons 6 Sliced Sandwich Rolls
£ 1.00
£0.17/each
Each roll contains
  • Energy612kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1113kJ

Product Description

  • 6 Sliced White Rolls
  • Roll with us
  • Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • "I can prove how soft these rolls are. I have a machine we call the soft-o-meter that gently squidges them. Of course, one bite will tell you exactly the same things."
  • For everyday
  • The great sandwich roll
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, E481, Soya Flour, Gelling Agent: E466, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Sliced Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average roll (55g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1113kJ612kJ8400kJ
-265kcal146kcal2000kcal
Fat 3.9g2.1g70g
of which saturates 0.8g0.4g20g
Carbohydrate 46.6g25.6g260g
of which sugars 3.0g1.7g90g
Fibre 2.4g1.3g
Protein 9.7g5.3g50g
Salt 0.98g0.54g6g

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely rolls

5 stars

These rolls really are very soft, and very conveniently sliced in half. They have a very nice flavour, They make excellent chip sandwiches and fish finger sandwiches!!

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco 10 Mild Cheese Slices 200G

£ 0.90
£4.50/kg

Warburtons Pancakes 6 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.13/each

Offer

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here