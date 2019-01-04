Warburtons 6 Sliced Sandwich Rolls

Lovely rolls
These rolls really are very soft, and very conveniently sliced in half. They have a very nice flavour, They make excellent chip sandwiches and fish finger sandwiches!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1113kJ
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, E481, Soya Flour, Gelling Agent: E466, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)
To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.
Card. Recyclable
6 x Sliced Rolls
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average roll (55g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1113kJ
|612kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|265kcal
|146kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|2.1g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|46.6g
|25.6g
|260g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|1.7g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|9.7g
|5.3g
|50g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.54g
|6g
SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019