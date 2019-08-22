By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Brioche Loaf 400G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Brioche Loaf 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g
1/6 of a loaf
  • Energy1019kJ 242kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1544kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • Butter brioche loaf.
  • A soft, rich all butter loaf made with silky French crème fraiche. We make this soft brioche using an all butter and egg recipe for a rich flavour. French crème fraiche adds softness and depth of flavour. The dough is plaited by hand before being carefully baked.
  • A soft, rich all butter loaf made with silky French crème fraiche. We make this soft brioche using an all butter and egg recipe for a rich flavour. French crème fraiche adds softness and depth of flavour. The dough is plaited by hand before being carefully baked.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk) (8%), Crème Fraiche (Milk) (6%), Yeast, Flavourings, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Colour (Carotenes), Rye Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheatgerm.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Best Before' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Use within 2 days. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days. To retain freshness once opened, re-close bag with clip.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Bag clip may pose a choking hazard.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a loaf (66g)
Energy1544kJ / 367kcal1019kJ / 242kcal
Fat13.6g9.0g
Saturates8.7g5.7g
Carbohydrate52.9g34.9g
Sugars11.9g7.9g
Fibre1.9g1.3g
Protein7.4g4.9g
Salt0.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Bag clip may pose a choking hazard.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Far from Fine

1 stars

I am afraid there was nothing fine about our last purchase of this. The overwhelming taste was of chemicals rather than the natural ingredients. Not sure what has been done to the recipe because we used to like it but would never buy this again.

A truly wonderful brioche loaf

5 stars

I’ve been buying this for some years. It is genuinely superb. It has a high butter and egg content. The flavour and texture are excellent. I suppose it’s very slightly sweet, so I wouldn’t eat it with savoury food. It’s a proper brioche loaf. Do try it.

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.95
£0.16/each

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco Butter Brioche Rolls 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here