Tesco Finest Brioche Loaf 400G

Far from Fine
I am afraid there was nothing fine about our last purchase of this. The overwhelming taste was of chemicals rather than the natural ingredients. Not sure what has been done to the recipe because we used to like it but would never buy this again.
A truly wonderful brioche loaf
I’ve been buying this for some years. It is genuinely superb. It has a high butter and egg content. The flavour and texture are excellent. I suppose it’s very slightly sweet, so I wouldn’t eat it with savoury food. It’s a proper brioche loaf. Do try it.