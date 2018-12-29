By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Sub Rolls 4 Pack

1 Review
Tesco White Sub Rolls 4 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.25/each
One roll
  • Energy1133kJ 268kcal
    13%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1110kJ / 263kcal

Product Description

  • 4 White submarine rolls dusted with semolina.
  • Semolina dusted. Baked for a soft, distinctive texture. For the ultimate sub roll add salami, pepperoni, ham and mayonnaise then top with salad leaves.
  • Semolina dusted. Baked for a soft, distinctive texture. For the ultimate sub roll add salami, pepperoni, ham and mayonnaise then top with salad leaves.
  • Baked for a soft, distinctive texture
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Semolina (Wheat) (10%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and egg.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the ultimate sub roll add salami, pepperoni, ham and mayonnaise then top with salad leaves.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x White Sub Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (102g)
Energy1110kJ / 263kcal1133kJ / 268kcal
Fat4.0g4.1g
Saturates1.7g1.7g
Carbohydrate46.6g47.5g
Sugars6.3g6.4g
Fibre3.0g3.1g
Protein8.6g8.8g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Very dry & stale, although they were in date, they

1 stars

Very dry & stale, although they were in date, they tasted like they had been hanging around for about 3 weeks Not Nice !!!

