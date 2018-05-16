Tesco Finest 4 Brioche Hot Dog Rolls
New
- Energy815kJ 193kcal10%
- Fat3.5g5%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars5.7g6%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1165kJ / 276kcal
Product Description
- 4 Brioche hot dog rolls made with egg and butter.
- Soft and mildly sweet brioche rolls enriched with egg and butter. Batch baked for softness. Our Tesco finest* brioche hot dog rolls are made with egg and butter, making them soft and mildly sweet. Oven baked with an egg glaze for a golden appearance. For a gourmet hot dog, add slow cooked pulled pork and crispy caramelised onions then top with mustard or BBQ sauce.
- Soft and mildly sweet brioche rolls enriched with egg and butter. Batch baked for softness. Our Tesco finest* brioche hot dog rolls are made with egg and butter, making them soft and mildly sweet. Oven baked with an egg glaze for a golden appearance. For a gourmet hot dog, add slow cooked pulled pork and crispy caramelised onions then top with mustard or BBQ sauce.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Pasteurised Egg (9%), Sugar, Butter (Milk) (2%), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Yeast, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Flavouring, Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Defrost for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (70g)
|Energy
|1165kJ / 276kcal
|815kJ / 193kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|47.4g
|33.2g
|Sugars
|8.1g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|2.0g
|Protein
|8.9g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020