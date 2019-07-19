By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sheldons Oven Bottom Muffins 6 Pack

3.5(6)Write a review
Sheldons Oven Bottom Muffins 6 Pack
£ 0.95
£0.16/each

Product Description

  • 6 White Oven Bottom Muffins
  • See our complete range at www.ghsheldon.co.uk
  • For the best butties on earth - crammed with chips, bacon or bangers, with Lancashire cheese and pickle, BLT, barbecued burgers or a healthy ham salad - however you enjoy it, this traditional Lancashire muffin is the freshly-baked taste of heaven.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Water, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Flour, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame or Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions shelf life will be reduced. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.For best before, front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Brilliant for bacon butties, sandwiches, burgers or toasted and smothered in butter.

Name and address

  • G.H. Sheldon Wholesale Bakers Ltd.,
  • 10 Stainburn Rd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M11 2GW.

Return to

  • G.H. Sheldon Wholesale Bakers Ltd.,
  • 10 Stainburn Rd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M11 2GW.

Net Contents

6 x Muffins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Average Roll (65g)
Energy 1079 kJ701 kJ
-255 kcal165 kcal
Fat 2.5 g1.6 g
of which Saturates 0.5 g0.3 g
Carbohydrates47.2 g30.6 g
of which Sugar2.5 g1.6 g
Fibre 1.9 g1.2 g
Protein 9.8 g6.3 g
Salt 0.8 g0.5 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

difficult to cut in half but well worth the effort

5 stars

difficult to cut in half but well worth the effort, delicious each morning with butter and marmalade

never fresh always stale need some different ones.

1 stars

never fresh always stale need some different ones.

An excellent rool which is perfect for burgers.

5 stars

An excellent rool which is perfect for burgers.

More Palm oil, why for goodness sake.

1 stars

More Palm oil, why for goodness sake.

Great traditional British product

5 stars

Best bread muffin on the marker , like a stootie from up north but lighter ,very good for a bacon butty.

Love these always fresh and nice texture

5 stars

Love these always fresh and nice texture

Usually bought next

Warburtons Pancakes 6 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.13/each

Offer

Warburtons Crumpets 9 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.11/each

Warburtons Toastie Sliced White Bread 800G

£ 1.05
£0.13/100g

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.95
£6.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here