Sheldons Oven Bottom Muffins 6 Pack

difficult to cut in half but well worth the effort, delicious each morning with butter and marmalade
never fresh always stale need some different ones.
An excellent rool which is perfect for burgers.
More Palm oil, why for goodness sake.
Great traditional British product
Best bread muffin on the marker , like a stootie from up north but lighter ,very good for a bacon butty.
Love these always fresh and nice texture
