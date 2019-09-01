By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Sliced Sandwich Rolls 12 Pack

4(4)Write a review
Warburtons Sliced Sandwich Rolls 12 Pack
£ 1.55
£0.13/each
Each roll contains
  • Energy612kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1113kJ

Product Description

  • 12 Sliced White Rolls
  • Roll with us
  • Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • "I can prove how soft these rolls are. I have machine we call the soft-o-meter that gently squidges them. Of course, one bite will tell you exactly the same thing."
  • Let the good times roll
  • Try our Hotdog Rolls & Burger Buns for a fun family feast
  • For everyday
  • The great sandwich roll
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, E481, Soya Flour, Gelling Agent: E466, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

12 x Sliced Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average roll (55g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1113kJ612kJ8400kJ
-265kcal146kcal2000kcal
Fat 3.9g2.1g70g
of which saturates 0.8g0.4g20g
Carbohydrate 46.6g25.6g260g
of which sugars 3.0g1.7g90g
Fibre 2.4g1.3g
Protein 9.7g5.3g50g
Salt 0.98g0.54g6g

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Great for burgers can keep them in freezer & take

5 stars

Great for burgers can keep them in freezer & take out a couple at a time defrost quickly

Best rolls ever!

5 stars

These are brilliant, in fact maybe the best rolls available! Great for sandwiches, for burgers, even just with butter. Slightly sweet, which amplifies flavour and great texture, which doesn't easily disintegrate with the application of butter. They survive home freezing very well too. Usually available at a good price representing great value, thank you.

Order more rolls!

3 stars

Great rolls when they're in stock. Shame they never are anymore.

Disappointed product, will not be buying again.

2 stars

I am Sikh so I brought this item and when I read the ingredients and saw that it said Halal on it which means I can not eat this and had to throw it away. Very disappointing, how can you state that it is halal when it has no meat elements. To my understanding Halal is only done on meat products.

