Warburtons Sliced Sandwich Rolls 12 Pack

Great for burgers can keep them in freezer & take
Great for burgers can keep them in freezer & take out a couple at a time defrost quickly
Best rolls ever!
These are brilliant, in fact maybe the best rolls available! Great for sandwiches, for burgers, even just with butter. Slightly sweet, which amplifies flavour and great texture, which doesn't easily disintegrate with the application of butter. They survive home freezing very well too. Usually available at a good price representing great value, thank you.
Order more rolls!
Great rolls when they're in stock. Shame they never are anymore.
Disappointed product, will not be buying again.
I am Sikh so I brought this item and when I read the ingredients and saw that it said Halal on it which means I can not eat this and had to throw it away. Very disappointing, how can you state that it is halal when it has no meat elements. To my understanding Halal is only done on meat products.