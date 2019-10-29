By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Butter Brioche Rolls 8Pk

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Butter Brioche Rolls 8Pk
£ 1.00
£0.13/each
One brioche
  • Energy507kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1450kJ / 345kcal

Product Description

  • Brioche rolls made with egg and concentrated butter.
  • A French classic. Sweet brioche enriched with egg and butter for softness. Traditionally made by a French family run bakery, our brioche rolls are enriched with butter and eggs for a soft and golden finish.
  • A French classic. Sweet brioche enriched with egg and butter for softness. Traditionally made by a French family run bakery, our brioche rolls are enriched with butter and eggs for a soft and golden finish.

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Concentrated Butter (Milk) (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Hydrolysed Wheat Protein, Thickener (Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of X hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne brioche (35g)
Energy1450kJ / 345kcal507kJ / 121kcal
Fat10.5g3.7g
Saturates5.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate52.9g18.5g
Sugars12.1g4.2g
Fibre2.2g0.8g
Protein8.5g3.0g
Salt0.84g0.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I love it！ it is soft and last long

5 stars

I love it！ it is soft and last long

Excellent quality buns

5 stars

Excellent quality buns

My child's favourite bread

4 stars

My child is a picky eater. Every time i buy bread, she takes the crust off (sometimes she takes way more than the crust) because its burnt, its hard... you name it. This is the only one she eats everything and fast (she is a very slow eater). And the only bread she does not complain about anything at all. Another good thing is that its freshness lasts longer than other breads.

Usually bought next

Tesco Scotch Pancakes 8 Pack

£ 0.75
£0.09/each

H.W.Nevills Plain Croissants 8 Pack

£ 1.09
£0.14/each

Tesco All Butter Croissants 8 Pack

£ 1.65
£0.21/each

Mcvities Toasting Waffles 8 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.19/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here