St. Pierre 4 Sliced Brioche Burger Buns

£2.50

£0.62/each

Vegetarian

4 Pre-Sliced Brioche Burger Buns
Rich, soft and delicious pre-sliced gourmet brioche burger buns.Take your tastebuds on a trip to Paris with rich, soft and delicious pre-sliced gourmet brioche burger buns.Perfect served up for breakfast or lunch with cheese, egg, ham, smoked salmon or chicken.
At St Pierre, we bake our soft, slightly sweet, buttery tasting light brioche using six centuries French know-how (or savoir-faire) and a belief that every day should be "magnifique"!Go gourmet with St Pierre! Our rich, buttery-tasting buns will take your choice of burger to the next level - they're also amazingly versatile. At St Pierre we make everyday "magnifique!"Bon appétit!
St Pierre is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
Pre-SlicedRich & soft with a beautifully buttery tasteMake Everyday MagnifiqueThe Queen's Awards for Enterprise: International Trade 2019Awarded to Carrs Foods InternationalSuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Egg, Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Malted Rye Flour, Deactivated Yeast, Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x Burger buns

