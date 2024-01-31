Fanta Orange 18 X 330Ml

Sparkling Orange Fruit Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners

Best Fanta Taste Ever** **Tested amongst Fanta drinkers in blind taste testing in the UK. Bright, bubbly, instantly refreshing and great tasting. Fanta Orange is made with 100% natural flavours, fruit juice and is caffeine free. Fanta Orange: the iconic, delicious sparkling soft drink. Perfect to add colour to your life Fanta Orange is a tongue-tingling & delicious sparkling flavoured drink that surprises with its intense and refreshing taste. Add to your shopping list and enjoy the bubbles inside

Introduced 80+ years ago, Fanta soon became a very popular drink among consumers, offering exciting, refreshing and, sometimes, surprising flavours. In addition to the core range of Fanta Orange, Orange Zero and other fruity flavours, Fanta also launched #WhatTheFanta, a unique collection of unknown flavours that consumers have to try and figure out! Fanta is refreshing, bold & lively, all out fun experiences.

Contains natural flavourings Contains added preservatives Contains intense sweeteners

Sparkling orange flavoured soft drink Great and refreshing taste Vibrant and refreshing Made with fruit juice & flavours With natural flavours Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 5940ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate (3.7%), Citrus Fruit from Concentrate (1.3%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Vegetable Extracts (Carrot, Pumpkin), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Natural Orange Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Net Contents

18 x 330ml

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives