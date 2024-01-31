We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Fanta Orange 18 X 330Ml
image 1 of Fanta Orange 18 X 330Mlimage 2 of Fanta Orange 18 X 330Mlimage 3 of Fanta Orange 18 X 330Mlimage 4 of Fanta Orange 18 X 330Mlimage 5 of Fanta Orange 18 X 330Ml

Fanta Orange 18 X 330Ml

4.8(5)
Write a review

£8.10

£0.14/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Sparkling Orange Fruit Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
Best Fanta Taste Ever****Tested amongst Fanta drinkers in blind taste testing in the UK.Bright, bubbly, instantly refreshing and great tasting. Fanta Orange is made with 100% natural flavours, fruit juice and is caffeine free.Fanta Orange: the iconic, delicious sparkling soft drink. Perfect to add colour to your lifeFanta Orange is a tongue-tingling & delicious sparkling flavoured drink that surprises with its intense and refreshing taste. Add to your shopping list and enjoy the bubbles inside
Introduced 80+ years ago, Fanta soon became a very popular drink among consumers, offering exciting, refreshing and, sometimes, surprising flavours. In addition to the core range of Fanta Orange, Orange Zero and other fruity flavours, Fanta also launched #WhatTheFanta, a unique collection of unknown flavours that consumers have to try and figure out! Fanta is refreshing, bold & lively, all out fun experiences.
Contains natural flavouringsContains added preservativesContains intense sweeteners
Sparkling orange flavoured soft drinkGreat and refreshing tasteVibrant and refreshingMade with fruit juice & flavoursWith natural flavoursSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 5940ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate (3.7%), Citrus Fruit from Concentrate (1.3%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Vegetable Extracts (Carrot, Pumpkin), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Natural Orange Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Net Contents

18 x 330ml

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Fizzy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here