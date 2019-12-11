By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer 330Ml

5(1)Write a review
Old Jamaica Ginger Beer 330Ml
£ 0.40
£0.12/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Carbonated Ginger Beer Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Established in 1988, Old Jamaica Ginger Beer is a genuine Jamaican brand, made from the potent and flavourful roots of ginger. A sip of Old Jamaica Ginger Beer embodies the same natural flavours that Grandma would infuse in her homemade Ginger Beer, Drops, Cakes and Cookies. It is as amazingly refreshing and crisp as it is unique and original! Old Jamaica Ginger Beer brings good Jamaican vibes when enjoyed anywhere and anytime.
  • Tun up the flavour!
  • Tun up the fiyah!
  • Made with authentic root ginger from Jamaica
  • Naturally flavoured carbonated beverage
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Ginger Root Extract), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before end: See base of can.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Cool

Name and address

  • Refresco,
  • Citrus Grove,
  • Side Ley,
  • Kegworth,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2FJ,

Return to

  • Refresco,
  • Citrus Grove,
  • Side Ley,
  • Kegworth,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2FJ,
  • UK.
  • www.oldjamaicagingerbeer.com

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 85kJ/20kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 4.9g
of which sugars 4.9g
Protein <0.1g
Salt 0.07g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely GINGER BEER and often bought a pack --- he

5 stars

Lovely GINGER BEER and often bought a pack --- helpful if one is feeling sick --- now no more packs of 6 so will have to buy elsewhere

Usually bought next

Ting Grapefruit Crush 330Ml

£ 0.40
£0.12/100ml

Offer

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Old Jamaica Sparkling Grape Soda Drink 330Ml

£ 0.40
£0.12/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pure Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here