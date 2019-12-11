Old Jamaica Ginger Beer 330Ml

Lovely GINGER BEER and often bought a pack --- he
Lovely GINGER BEER and often bought a pack --- helpful if one is feeling sick --- now no more packs of 6 so will have to buy elsewhere
Offer
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Ginger Root Extract), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before end: See base of can.
Produced in the UK
330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|85kJ/20kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.07g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019