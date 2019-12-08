By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon & Lime Zero 2L
£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
One glass as sold
  • Energy13kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated lemon and lime flavoured soft drink with sweeteners.
  • ZESTY FIZZ Made bright and bubbly for sweet refreshment Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • ZESTY FIZZ
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy5kJ / 1kcal13kJ / 3kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Brilliant Option

5 stars

very refreshing drink dosnt taste like diet drink...definitely part of my shopping

Tastes great just like 7up

5 stars

Tastes great just like 7up

good drinks

5 stars

this is one of the best none sugar drinksi have ever tried so refreshing and the price is brilliant

Great flavours .definitely a good purchase

4 stars

Great flavours .definitely a good purchase

Gave back

1 stars

It was a replacement but not suitable for me

Disgusting

1 stars

Got this as a substitute for 7up free. Looked exactly the same but tasted awful. Would never buy it again

