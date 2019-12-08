Tesco Lemon & Lime Zero 2L

Brilliant Option
very refreshing drink dosnt taste like diet drink...definitely part of my shopping
Tastes great just like 7up
Tastes great just like 7up
good drinks
this is one of the best none sugar drinksi have ever tried so refreshing and the price is brilliant
Great flavours .definitely a good purchase
Great flavours .definitely a good purchase
Gave back
It was a replacement but not suitable for me
Disgusting
Got this as a substitute for 7up free. Looked exactly the same but tasted awful. Would never buy it again