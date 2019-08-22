By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco No Added Sugar Smooth Cream Soda 2L

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
One glass
  • Energy2kJ <1kcal
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy <1kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated vanilla flavour soft drink with sweeteners.
  • SMOOTH & SWEET Inspired by a traditional recipe for a mellow vanilla flavour Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Flavourings, Lactic Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy<1kJ / <1kcal2kJ / <1kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

do not know why we r limeted to the amount of this

5 stars

do not know why we r limeted to the amount of this you can buy ??? other than that it is a very nice tasting drink

Not so good.

2 stars

This had a bitter taste and was not very nice to drink.

Great for invalides

5 stars

My sister and I rediscovered this from our youth, last February when recovering from pneumonia. Tea and coffee became unwelcome, but this gentle drink kept us hydrated - and we're carrying on with it!

We really enjoy this drink, great for a spritzer!

5 stars

We really enjoy this drink, great for a spritzer! Please hurry back with this product!!

A great drink never thats never available

5 stars

absolutely fabulous drink , great chilled with fruit in it , or as a mixer and the best thing its sugar free ,, pity it is never available when i go looking for it

