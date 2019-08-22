Tesco No Added Sugar Smooth Cream Soda 2L

do not know why we r limeted to the amount of this
do not know why we r limeted to the amount of this you can buy ??? other than that it is a very nice tasting drink
Not so good.
This had a bitter taste and was not very nice to drink.
Great for invalides
My sister and I rediscovered this from our youth, last February when recovering from pneumonia. Tea and coffee became unwelcome, but this gentle drink kept us hydrated - and we're carrying on with it!
We really enjoy this drink, great for a spritzer! Please hurry back with this product!!
A great drink never thats never available
absolutely fabulous drink , great chilled with fruit in it , or as a mixer and the best thing its sugar free ,, pity it is never available when i go looking for it