Schweppes Lemonade 2Litre Bottle

Aspartame juice YUK
I will only buy lemonade without Aspartame in it. It didn't used to be an ingredient of this lemonade - but sadly now is. Gross
not as good as r white you stopped stocking
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100ml
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Schweppes Holdings Ltd Manufacturers of Schweppes and Roses Soft Drinks
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Store cool and dryBest before end: See side of cap or bottle neck for date.
2L = 8 x 250ml servings
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
2l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per: 100ml
|Per: 250ml (%*)
|Energy:
|78kJ/
|195kJ/
|-
|18kcal
|45kcal (2%)
|Fat:
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates:
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate:
|4.2g
|11g (4%)
|of which sugars:
|4.2g
|11g (12%)
|Protein:
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt:
|0.04g
|0.10g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
not as good as r white you stopped stocking