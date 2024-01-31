We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sanpellegrino Spklin Blood Orange 6 X 330Ml

4.4(109)
Guideline Daily Amounts

Each can contains:
Energy
291kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.6g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 88kJ

Sparkling Fruit Beverage with 12% Orange Juice and 4% Blood Orange Juice from Concentrates with Sugar and SweetenerBest served chilled
● Our Tastefully Light range is a low calorie soft drink option with less than 75 kCals without compromise on taste● San Pellegrino Blood Orange is made with oranges and blood oranges which have a unique colour and taste● This San Pellegrino blood orange drink starts off on a sweet note and ends with the invigorating taste of juicy squeezed orange● Our iconic Italian Sparkling Drinks have been crafted with quality since 1932 for an unmistakable taste● The fulfilling taste of San Pellegrino Italian Soft Drinks begins with the finest Mediterranean fruits carefully selected by our experts● The filtered water in each canned drink has been chosen for its ability to bring out the full flavour of our delicious Mediterranean fruits● San Pellegrino Italian fizzy drinks turn any drinking experience into a delightful and stylish moment● San Pellegrino Soft Drinks are best served cold, either on their own or as a mixer for classic and innovative cocktails● All our canned soft drinks come in fully recyclable cans
Our iconic Italian Sparkling Drinks have been crafted with quality since 1932. Our winning recipe for a top drinking experience always begins with careful selection of the highest-quality Mediterranean fruits.We have long-standing relationships with many of our partner farms, where the fruits are harvested by hand, and their juices extracted in facilities located in the same region to capture all their delicious goodness.
Pack size: 1980ML

Ingredients

Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (12%), Blood Orange Juice from Concentrate (4%), Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Natural Flavourings, Orange Extract (0.1%), Acid: Citric Acid, Black Carrot Concentrate, Stabiliser: Pectins, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Sweetener from Natural origin

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 33cl ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

