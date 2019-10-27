Tesco Orange Zero 2L

A REALLY TASTY PRODUCT EQUAL TO ANY TOP MAKE
Best Tesco Orangeade On The Market.
Equaly as good if not better than some of the fizzy orange products on the market & at half the price, now thats a bargain i hope Tesco don't stop selling this orangeade.
Caution!
Actually I was frightened to drink it. Dodgy looking grey colour sediment at the bottom of the bottle. I'll be talking to Tesco in the morning.
GREAT FLAVOUR
THIS DRINK IS GREAT THE ORANGE IS NOT STRONG BUT IS STRONG ENOUGH FOR GREAT ORANGEY FLAVOUR IVE HAD SOME MAIN BRANDS WHICH MAKE YOU MORE THIRSTY
Fantastic taste
I used to buy this regularly but it has been in short supply lately. It has a real orangey taste and is so much cheaper than the “leading brand”
Quite tasty.
This is quite good but nowhere near as nice as Mango Zero which Tesco no longer sell.
Great taste
I have been buying this drink for the last couple of years and the taste beats all the other brands. And the price is unbeatable.
Excellent
As good if not better than more expensive types.
I used to spend a fortune on sugar free fizzy drin
I used to spend a fortune on sugar free fizzy drinks( I am a type1 diabetic ) but a few months ago I came across Tesco’s own brand version of no added sugar orange drink & it’s brilliant! In no way does it come a poor second to the branded version & I was devastated when it was not available for a few months ( supply issues)!! But now it’s back & I am really happy! I also, during this time, had the chance to try the others in the NAS range & I found them equally palatable! Go for it - your tastebuds & your PURSE will thank you!!
lovely orangy taste
as a regular buyer of this product its very orangy for a zero sugar drink i love it.