By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Orange Zero 2L

4.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Orange Zero 2L

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One glass
  • Energy31kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 12kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated no added sugar orange flavour soft drink with sweeteners.
  • CITRUS FIZZ Made bright and bubbly for sweet refreshment Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • CITRUS FIZZ
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Comminuted Orange from Concentrate (5.0%), Citric Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy12kJ / 3kcal31kJ / 7kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.4g1.0g
Sugars0.4g1.0g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

A REALLY TASTY PRODUCT EQUAL TO ANY TOP MAKE

5 stars

A REALLY TASTY PRODUCT EQUAL TO ANY TOP MAKE

Best Tesco Orangeade On The Market.

5 stars

Equaly as good if not better than some of the fizzy orange products on the market & at half the price, now thats a bargain i hope Tesco don't stop selling this orangeade.

Caution!

1 stars

Actually I was frightened to drink it. Dodgy looking grey colour sediment at the bottom of the bottle. I'll be talking to Tesco in the morning.

GREAT FLAVOUR

5 stars

THIS DRINK IS GREAT THE ORANGE IS NOT STRONG BUT IS STRONG ENOUGH FOR GREAT ORANGEY FLAVOUR IVE HAD SOME MAIN BRANDS WHICH MAKE YOU MORE THIRSTY

Fantastic taste

5 stars

I used to buy this regularly but it has been in short supply lately. It has a real orangey taste and is so much cheaper than the “leading brand”

Quite tasty.

4 stars

This is quite good but nowhere near as nice as Mango Zero which Tesco no longer sell.

Great taste

5 stars

I have been buying this drink for the last couple of years and the taste beats all the other brands. And the price is unbeatable.

Excellent

5 stars

As good if not better than more expensive types.

I used to spend a fortune on sugar free fizzy drin

5 stars

I used to spend a fortune on sugar free fizzy drinks( I am a type1 diabetic ) but a few months ago I came across Tesco’s own brand version of no added sugar orange drink & it’s brilliant! In no way does it come a poor second to the branded version & I was devastated when it was not available for a few months ( supply issues)!! But now it’s back & I am really happy! I also, during this time, had the chance to try the others in the NAS range & I found them equally palatable! Go for it - your tastebuds & your PURSE will thank you!!

lovely orangy taste

5 stars

as a regular buyer of this product its very orangy for a zero sugar drink i love it.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here